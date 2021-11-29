Ezra Hendrickson looks to bring Chicago Fire FC "back to where we belong"

Either as a player or coach, Ezra Hendrickson has been around Major League Soccer since the league’s second season. He's just about seen or done it all.

Chicago, who parted ways with Raphael Wicky midseason, finished 2021 under Frank Klopas' leadership on an interim basis. Then the 1998 MLS Cup winners acted swiftly, hiring the former Columbus Crew assistant.

“There’ll be some growing pains,” Hendrickson told media at his introductory press conference, “but we’re going to get this thing right, get this team back to where we belong as one of the top teams in this league.”

Hendrickson was named head coach of Chicago Fire FC last week, with the 49-year-old standing out in a field of more than 100 applicants, according to sporting director Georg Heitz.

Hendrickson was an assistant under Sigi Schmid for the Seattle Sounders until 2014 when he became head coach of Seattle Sounders 2 (later re-branded as Tacoma Defiance), their USL Championship affiliate. He spent time as an assistant with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines before also working for the LA Galaxy and, most recently, Columbus until taking over in Chicago.

“The assessment was not easy for the candidates, we did not ask easy questions and he did great,” Heitz said. "When you hire someone, you want them to be hungry. He’s very hungry, he was very keen on becoming our head coach.”

The feeling is mutual, with Hendrickson excited for the potential at Chicago.

While they’ve struggled for success in recent years, making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs once since 2013, there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the right changes. Chicago have a number of exciting young talents, including Gabriel Slonina, Federico Navarro, Brian Gutierrez, Mauricio Pineda and new signing Jhon Jader Duran, a highly-rated Colombian forward who was acquired last winter for 2022, after his 18th birthday.

The Fire also have at least one Designated Player spot open – potentially another two, depending on what happens this winter with Gaston Gimenez and Ignacio Aliseda – and an owner who will provide ample backing.