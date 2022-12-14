Eastern Conference: Who was every team’s best signing in 2022?

Clubs are in full roster construction mode for the 2023 season, scouting and looking to get deals – both domestic and international – over the line.

As fans clamor for news, let’s spotlight some signings from the 2022 campaign where teams struck gold. Trades, transfers and frees were all considered.

Here’s the Eastern Conference version (all 14 teams). The Western Conference version (with its 14 teams) will follow.

ATL_Thiago_Almada_HEA
Thiago Almada
Midfielder · Atlanta United
  • Date signed: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Past club: Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina)

MLS-record signing at a reported $16 million. 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year via 6g/12a in 29 games. First active MLS player to make a FIFA World Cup final. It's a decent résumé he's amassing.

Almada may not be long for MLS, and that’s just fine by Atlanta considering their transfer model.

CLT_Karol_Swiderski_HEA
Karol Swiderski
Forward · Charlotte FC
  • Date signed: Jan. 26, 2022
  • Past club: PAOK (Greece)

Charlotte had to assemble a roster by scratch for their expansion season, so you’re left picking from their entire squad. Let’s go with their best player and first-ever DP, shall we?

Swiderski, playing as a striker and No. 10, had 10g/6a in 30 games. He just represented Poland at the World Cup.

CHI_Jhon_Duran_HEA
Jhon Durán
Forward · Chicago Fire FC
  • Date signed: Jan. 11, 2021
  • Past club: Envigado FC (Colombia)

Yes, Chicago brought in key veterans like club-record signing Xherdan Shaqiri and veteran Bundesliga defender Rafael Czichos. And Durán was technically signed two winters ago (he couldn’t join until 2022 due to transfer/age rules).

But this rising Colombian international, only age 19, is reportedly being tracked by some top Premier League clubs. Durán had 8g/3a in 27 games after getting increased playing time late in the Fire’s season. He’s got a super bright future.

Obinna-HEA
Obinna Nwobodo
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati
  • Date signed: April 13, 2022
  • Past club: Göztepe SK (Turkey)

For about a decade, MLS clubs have been trying to replicate Portland bringing in Diego Chara as No. 6. Cincy’s attempt looks pretty, pretty good.

Nwobodo is the first DP signing under Cincy’s new brass, and his disruptive qualities have provided a base for those like Lucho Acosta, Brenner and Brandon Vazquez to thrive.

Cucho Hernandez CLB Headshot
Cucho
Forward · Columbus Crew
  • Date signed: June 21, 2022
  • Past club: Watford FC (England)

A 23-year-old Colombian international, with Premier League and LaLiga experience, coming to MLS? These moves are becoming increasingly common.

Cucho is the Crew’s club-record signing and hit the ground running last summer, finishing with 9g/3a in 16 games.

DC_Taxiarchis_Fountas_HEA
Taxiarchis Fountas
Forward · D.C. United
  • Date signed: January 27, 2022
  • Past club: Rapid Vienna (Austria)

D.C. United are in a funky place, bridging together BWR (Before Wayne Rooney) and WWR (With Wayne Rooney) signings. Taxi comes from the former camp, and became an MLS All-Star behind 12g/3a in 21 games as the Black-and-Red toiled as the league’s last-place team.

The Greek international is eligible to play for D.C. United during the 2023 season after his alleged use of racially abusive language during a 2022 match.

USMNT_DeAndre_Yedlin_HEAD
DeAndre Yedlin
Defender · Inter Miami CF
  • Date signed: February 2, 2022
  • Past club: Galatasaray (Turkey)

So much of Inter Miami’s 2022 season centered around strikers Leo Campana (first half) and Gonzalo Higuain (second half) leading the way. But bringing US international right back DeAndre Yedlin back to MLS was a great piece of business by sporting director Chris Henderson.

Yedlin just featured at his second-ever World Cup with the USMNT and brought a veteran presence to the Herons’ backline. He supplied four assists across 34 games upon arriving from Turkey’s Galatasaray last winter.

CAN_Alistair_Johnston_Head
Alistair Johnston
Defender · CF Montréal
  • Date signed: December 27, 2021
  • Past club: Nashville SC (MLS)

Johnston was a really solid player for Nashville SC, but he reached a new level in 2022 after being traded to CF Montréal. He became a key player for Canada’s World Cup squad as they topped the Concacaf Octagonal, and now is transferred to Scottish powerhouse Celtic.

It won’t be easy to replace the versatile defender; he's another example of MLS becoming more of a selling league.

Djordje Petrovic NE
Djordje Petrovic
Goalkeeper · New England Revolution
  • Date signed: April 6, 2022
  • Past club: FK Čukarički (Serbia)

Petrovic was tasked with replacing USMNT goalie Matt Turner after he joined Arsenal, and it’s hard to imagine things going much better in New England. The Serbian international finished second in 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year voting, and seems on track for a transfer back to Europe.

He made ​​four penalty saves (from 12 attempts), the most in MLS. That’s incredible.

Gabriel_Pereira_HEAD_NYC
Gabriel Pereira
Midfielder · New York City FC
  • Date signed: March 17, 2022
  • Past club: Corinthians (Brazil)

In hindsight, should Pereira have appeared on last year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list? Probably.

The Brazilian winger had 8g/4a in 26 games as NYCFC made the Eastern Conference Final and weathered the midseason departure of striker Taty Castellanos.

RBNY_Lewis_Morgan_HEA
Lewis Morgan
Midfielder · New York Red Bulls
  • Date signed: December 12, 2021
  • Past club: Inter Miami CF (MLS)

At one point last offseason, Morgan’s move from Miami to RBNY set an intraleague trade record. That windfall ($1.2 million in General Allocation Money) has since been surpassed.

The Scottish winger left a huge mark on the Red Bulls, tallying 14g/4a in 32 games as they equaled the league record of 13 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

ORL_Facundo_Torres_HEA
Facundo Torres
Midfielder · Orlando City SC
  • Date signed: January 24, 2022
  • Past club: Peñarol (Uruguay)

When you’re a club-record signing, you’re expected to deliver. It took Torres a bit to get going, but he led Orlando in goal contributions (19) via 9g/10a and represented Uruguay at the World Cup.

The 22-year-old stepped up in Orlando’s US Open Cup final victory, delivering a man-of-the-match performance as they beat USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC 3-0. That marked the club’s first MLS-era trophy and secured a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot.

PHI_Julian_Carranza_HEA
Julián Carranza
Forward · Philadelphia Union
  • Date signed: December 23, 2021
  • Past club: Inter Miami CF (MLS)

Carranza first joined Philly from Miami via loan before his purchase option was exercised last summer. Put another way, the Union got a Young DP striker on the relative cheap and paired him with Mikael Uhre, their club-record signing.

That duo was immense as Philly reached MLS Cup 2022, with Carranza supplying 14g/9a in 31 games. The Argentine’s relentless pressing style was a dream fit tactically.

TOR_Frederico_Bernardeschi_Head
Federico Bernardeschi
Forward · Toronto FC
  • Date signed: July 15, 2022
  • Past club: Juventus (Italy)

There was a ton of buzz around Toronto signing Lorenzo Insigne, and deservedly so. But was Bernardeschi, their other Italian international departing Serie A, better? In some respects, yes.

The DP had 8g/3a in 13 games as the Reds’ playoff push never quite materialized. Entering his first full season, Bernaredschi should be among MLS’s top wingers.

