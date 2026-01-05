FC Dallas sign homegrown defender Slade Starnes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed defender Slade Starnes to a homegrown contract, the club announced Monday. He's under contract through June 2027 with options through the 2028-29 MLS season.

Starnes starred for Southern Methodist University in 2025, captaining the Mustangs to their first ACC championship while earning tournament MVP and Second Team All-American honors. He was also named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

Before SMU, Starnes played three seasons at Furman University, where he recorded 6g/7a in 45 matches and was named to the All-Southern Conference team twice.