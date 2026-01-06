Orlando City sign goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City have signed goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau via free agency, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season.
The 31-year-old Canadian international arrives after Orlando didn't re-sign Peruvian international Pedro Gallese. The club legend has since joined Colombian side Deportivo Cali.
"Maxime is a proven goalkeeper with a championship pedigree and a wealth of experience at the highest levels," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando's general manager and sporting director. "He’s an MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield winner, a former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist and a Canadian international who brings leadership, professionalism and composure to our squad.
"His ability to speak multiple languages and his international experience will help him connect seamlessly with our diverse group and further elevate leadership in the locker room. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the club and look forward to the impact he’ll make in the City Beautiful.”
Crépeau spent the last two seasons with the Portland Timbers, recording five clean sheets in 41 appearances across all competitions. A veteran of 234 professional games, he also previously played for LAFC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and CF Montréal.
Internationally, Crépeau has featured 29 times for Canada. He is challenging Inter Miami CF's Dayne St. Clair for the starting goalkeeper job at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Orlando's 2026 MLS campaign begins at home on Feb. 21 against Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
