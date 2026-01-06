Orlando City sign goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau

"Maxime is a proven goalkeeper with a championship pedigree and a wealth of experience at the highest levels," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando's general manager and sporting director. "He’s an MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield winner, a former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist and a Canadian international who brings leadership, professionalism and composure to our squad.

"His ability to speak multiple languages and his international experience will help him connect seamlessly with our diverse group and further elevate leadership in the locker room. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the club and look forward to the impact he’ll make in the City Beautiful.”