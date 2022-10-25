Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has been named the 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year, an honor recognizing the year’s most impactful new MLS player who has prior professional experience.

The 21-year-old Argentine joined Atlanta as a Designated Player in February, arriving on a reported league-record $16 million transfer from Velez Sarsfield. He led the Five Stripes in goal contributions (18), via 6g/12a, and was named to the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi on five occasions (Weeks 11, 13, 25, 30, and 31).