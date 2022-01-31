Deadline day roundup: What to know about MLS transfer deals & targets

There were a few deals that went official and there were a few we've tracked all month that simply never materialized. With the windows in Europe shut, let's recap the day.

In a month that saw Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, Tajon Buchanan, Kevin Paredes and more move from MLS to Europe (and a bunch to South America, too), deadline day wasn't a final crescendo. But it certainly wasn't boring.

The January 2022 transfer window was a historic one for MLS exports. More on that in the coming days. But of course there were a few more surprises on the European deadline day, even when we were focused elsewhere.

Castellanos is in preseason camp with his NYCFC teammates. If he does indeed stick around until at least the summer, typically a more active market for European clubs, NYCFC will have a full squad when Concacaf Champions League competition begins in two weeks.

"I think he is a guy who will do the next step in Europe," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said after MLS Cup . "What I saw when the scouting department talked to me, I know he's a quality player and ready to make the next step to Europe and we will see where."

Still, it seemed like Castellanos was destined for a move to Europe this winter.

The Brazilian (April 12) and Argentine (Feb. 19) transfer windows remain open, though. NYCFC rejected a $12.5 million bid from Palmeiras previously this winter, while River Plate were linked with a move for Castellanos this week. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported Brazilian side Internacional have entered the race as well. Taty Watch isn't over.

Since winning MLS Cup 2021 on Dec. 11, it looked certain that last year's Golden Boot presented by Audi winner would be transferred before the start of the 2022 season. But as European windows closed Monday evening, Castellanos remains an NYCFC player.

Seemingly out of nowhere, as MLS fans were awaiting an official announcement on New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, English Premier League side Arsenal acquired a different player from the league: Colorado Rapids center back Auston Trusty.

Trusty will join Arsenal in the summer. Arsenal and the Rapids are both owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, it should be quickly noted.

“There’s certainly a lot of interest in Auston," Rapids EVP & GM Padraig Smith told media two weeks ago. "He is obviously away with the national team at the moment, but I certainly would hope he would be with us through this window. He’s going to be a big part of our Champions League group. We’ll have to see where it goes. As with all these young players, if the right offer comes along, we’ll have to evaluate it along with them and see if it makes sense for all parties at that time.”

Well, that wasn't necessarily false! Trusty will stick around until the summer (July 17, to be exact) and be a focal point during both Colorado's Concacaf Champions League run and first half of the 2022 MLS season.

Trusty, 23, was a constant for Colorado as they finished first in the Western Conference standings last year, starting 33 of their 34 games. They acquired center back Aboubacar Keita earlier this winter from the Columbus Crew, ostensibly as a replacement for Trusty.