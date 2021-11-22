New England Revolution’s Matt Turner named 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been voted the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Major League Soccer announced Monday.

The US men’s national teamer captured the award after leading the Revolution to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield and a new single-season points record (73). Turner tied for the league lead with 17 goalkeeper wins in 2021, posting five shutouts over the course of the season.

Turner was also the hero of the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, named the game’s Most Valuable Player after stopping two attempts during the penalty shootout as the MLS All-Stars defeated the LIGA MX All-Stars.

On the international scene, he’s gone 9W-1L-2D in 12 USMNT starts this year, recording five shutouts in six matches during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on his way to being named the tournament’s top goalkeeper and to the Best XI. He started the USMNT’s first five matches in Concacaf Octagonal qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.