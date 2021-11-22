New England Revolution’s Matt Turner named 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been voted the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Major League Soccer announced Monday.
The US men’s national teamer captured the award after leading the Revolution to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield and a new single-season points record (73). Turner tied for the league lead with 17 goalkeeper wins in 2021, posting five shutouts over the course of the season.
Turner was also the hero of the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, named the game’s Most Valuable Player after stopping two attempts during the penalty shootout as the MLS All-Stars defeated the LIGA MX All-Stars.
On the international scene, he’s gone 9W-1L-2D in 12 USMNT starts this year, recording five shutouts in six matches during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on his way to being named the tournament’s top goalkeeper and to the Best XI. He started the USMNT’s first five matches in Concacaf Octagonal qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
It's the first time in New England's 26-year MLS history that one of their goalkeepers has won the award.
The Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.
Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Turner finishing ahead of Philadelphia's Andre Blake and Nashville's Joe Willis by a comfortable margin.
|
Players
|
Clubs
|
Media
|
TOTAL
|
Turner, Matt (NE)
|
38.00%
|
45.50%
|
47.30%
|
43.60%
|
Blake, Andre (PHI)
|
9.90%
|
9.10%
|
12.30%
|
10.43%
|
Willis, Joe (NSH)
|
10.90%
|
9.10%
|
10.80%
|
10.27%
|
Yarbrough, William (COL)
|
4.70%
|
9.10%
|
11.30%
|
8.37%
|
Crepeau, Maxime (VAN)
|
5.70%
|
9.10%
|
1.50%
|
5.43%
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Winners
- 2021: Matt Turner - New England Revolution
- 2020: Andre Blake (2) – Philadelphia Union
- 2019: Vito Mannone – Minnesota United FC
- 2018: Zack Steffen – Columbus Crew SC
- 2017: Tim Melia – Sporting Kansas City
- 2016: Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union
- 2015: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls
- 2014: Bill Hamid – D.C. United
- 2013: Donovan Ricketts (2) – Portland Timbers
- 2012: Jimmy Nielsen – Sporting Kansas City
- 2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010: Donovan Ricketts – LA Galaxy
- 2009: Zach Thornton (2) – Chivas USA
- 2008: Jon Busch – Chicago Fire
- 2007: Brad Guzan – Chivas USA
- 2006: Troy Perkins – D.C. United
- 2005: Pat Onstad (2) – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Joe Cannon (2) – Colorado Rapids
- 2003: Pat Onstad – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2002: Joe Cannon – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2001: Tim Howard – MetroStars
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Kevin Hartman – LA Galaxy
- 1998: Zach Thornton – Chicago Fire
- 1997: Brad Friedel – Columbus Crew SC
- 1996: Mark Dodd – Dallas Burn