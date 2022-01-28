Report: Toronto FC sign Carlos Salcedo from Tigres UANL as Yeferson Soteldo departs

Concurrently, Stejskal reports that current Toronto DP Yeferson Soteldo would join Tigres UANL in return. Soteldo, a Venezuelan international forward, didn’t quite meet expectations in 2021 upon arriving from Brazil’s Santos FC.

The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal is reporting that a long-suspected deal for Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo is complete, with the 28-year-old arriving as a DP from Liga MX side Tigres UANL.

Toronto FC have Lorenzo Insigne arriving as a Designated Player in July, and another could soon join the Reds’ 2022 MLS endeavors under new head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.

Late night news: Source tells me that Toronto FC has completed its deal to sign Carlos Salcedo from Tigres. The Mexican center back will be a DP for TFC. Ex-TFC DP Yeferson Soteldo headed the other way. He leaves Toronto for Tigres after one disappointing season in Canada.

The move would give Toronto a backline anchor, with Salcedo’s résumé also including stints in Europe at Fiorentina (Italian Serie A) and Eintracht Frankfurt (German Bundesliga). He originally turned pro in 2013 with Real Salt Lake and has been capped 48 times by Mexico.

Toronto are retooling their backline, with MLS veteran center back Shane O’Neill acquired via free agency after two seasons with Seattle Sounders FC. They also transferred Canada international fullback Richie Laryea to English Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Last year, Soteldo had three goals and 10 assists in 24 games (19 starts) for Toronto. He’s been rumored to exit after the Reds finished second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference last year.

It’s the latest development in Toronto’s DP situation, with striker Jozy Altidore also suspected to depart, possibly via a contract buyout. Alejandro Pozuelo, the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, projects as a key playmaker under Bradley.