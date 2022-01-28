Transfer Tracker

Report: Toronto FC sign Carlos Salcedo from Tigres UANL as Yeferson Soteldo departs

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Toronto FC have Lorenzo Insigne arriving as a Designated Player in July, and another could soon join the Reds’ 2022 MLS endeavors under new head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.

The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal is reporting that a long-suspected deal for Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo is complete, with the 28-year-old arriving as a DP from Liga MX side Tigres UANL.

Concurrently, Stejskal reports that current Toronto DP Yeferson Soteldo would join Tigres UANL in return. Soteldo, a Venezuelan international forward, didn’t quite meet expectations in 2021 upon arriving from Brazil’s Santos FC.

The move would give Toronto a backline anchor, with Salcedo’s résumé also including stints in Europe at Fiorentina (Italian Serie A) and Eintracht Frankfurt (German Bundesliga). He originally turned pro in 2013 with Real Salt Lake and has been capped 48 times by Mexico.

Toronto are retooling their backline, with MLS veteran center back Shane O’Neill acquired via free agency after two seasons with Seattle Sounders FC. They also transferred Canada international fullback Richie Laryea to English Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Last year, Soteldo had three goals and 10 assists in 24 games (19 starts) for Toronto. He’s been rumored to exit after the Reds finished second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference last year.

It’s the latest development in Toronto’s DP situation, with striker Jozy Altidore also suspected to depart, possibly via a contract buyout. Alejandro Pozuelo, the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, projects as a key playmaker under Bradley.

Should the Salcedo/Soteldo swap be completed, Toronto would still need to shed another DP before Insigne arrives in the summer from Napoli. Club president Bill Manning, speaking after signing the Italian national team forward to a long-term deal, has assured that won’t be an issue.

