Pep Guardiola: NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos ready for European move

"I think he is a guy who will do the next step in Europe," Guardiola said in a press conference Monday . "What I saw when the scouting department talked to me, I know he's a quality player and ready to make the next step to Europe and we will see where."

Castellanos is fresh off winning MLS Cup 2021 , scoring in both the penalty-kick shootout and regulation time as NYCFC beat the Portland Timbers for their first-ever title.

Castellanos tallied 19 goals and eight assists during the regular season, then had three goals in as many Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs games. It was a true breakout year for Castellanos, whose absence in the Eastern Conference Final reinforced his importance to head coach Ronny Deila’s team.

NYCFC may not be in a rush to move Castellanos, though, after he signed a five-year contract extension (through 2025) this past May. That came on the heels of transfer interest from Brazilian side and back-to-back Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras.

Should Castellanos head to Manchester City, he’d be the third player in recent years to make an MLS-to-Premier League jump at the Etihad Stadium. US men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen went from the Columbus Crew to Guardiola’s side, while former NYCFC winger Jack Harrison shifted to the reigning EPL champions before loans to Leeds United turned into a permanent move.