Colorado Rapids transfer defender Auston Trusty to Arsenal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Colorado Rapids have transferred defender Auston Trusty to English Premier League side Arsenal, the club announced Monday.

Trusty will remain on loan with Colorado before departing for Europe on July 17, joining the Gunners for their 2022-23 campaign and remaining in MLS through Colorado’s impending Concacaf Champions League participation.

Both Arsenal and Colorado are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

“Auston is coming off an exceptional season in 2021 in which he played a vital role in helping us finish atop the Western Conference for the first time in our history,” Rapids EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “We remain committed to bringing through the top young players from Colorado and across the United States and to providing them with a platform to flourish, achieve success in MLS and earn the chance to make a move to Europe.