Colorado Rapids transfer defender Auston Trusty to Arsenal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The Colorado Rapids have transferred defender Auston Trusty to English Premier League side Arsenal, the club announced Monday.
Trusty will remain on loan with Colorado before departing for Europe on July 17, joining the Gunners for their 2022-23 campaign and remaining in MLS through Colorado’s impending Concacaf Champions League participation.
Both Arsenal and Colorado are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.
“Auston is coming off an exceptional season in 2021 in which he played a vital role in helping us finish atop the Western Conference for the first time in our history,” Rapids EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “We remain committed to bringing through the top young players from Colorado and across the United States and to providing them with a platform to flourish, achieve success in MLS and earn the chance to make a move to Europe.
“Auston’s outstanding performances caught the eye of several European clubs over the past 12 months and we are privileged to be part of an organization with the reach and scale of KSE that allows us to help a player of Auston’s potential further his development and career aspirations in Europe.”
Trusty, 23, has spent the last two seasons with Colorado after joining in November 2019 via trade from the Philadelphia Union, where he spent four seasons as a homegrown player. He’s provided three goals and five assists across 97 MLS regular-season games (94 starts) upon turning pro in 2016.
Trusty awaits his US men’s national team debut, though was called into an MLS-centric January camp this year.
The left-footed defender is Colorado's latest overseas transfer in the past year, joining two homegrowns after left back Sam Vines moved to Belgian first-division side Royal Antwerp last summer. Earlier this month, midfielder Cole Bassett joined Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie on loan.