DC United general manager: Wayne Rooney era means "busy time" with transfers

“Both players are of interest to us,” Rushton said of Berry and Morrison. “We’ve been talking to the clubs and we hope to get something over the line. I think you’ll see something probably in the next 24 hours which will give some clarification on both those situations. And hopefully that’s just the start for us because there’s certainly a couple more we want to bring in in the next few weeks, too.”

“We're close on a few [deals],” Rushton said. “We've got a few additions we want to make in the next few weeks, so it's going to be a busy time. But exciting times, definitely.”

The vision for D.C. United ’s roster under new head coach Wayne Rooney is only in its infancy, with plenty of changes on the horizon.

🎧 #DCU General Manager, Lucy Rushton pulls back the curtain on @WayneRooney 's hiring as Head Coach, the summer transfer window, and more on @MLS Today ⤵️

As moves carry through the summer window closing on Aug. 4, D.C. still await Rooney’s coaching debut. They’ve been led by interim boss Chad Ashton since parting ways with Hernan Losada on April 20, though face an uphill climb. D.C. have 18 points from 19 games, sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference and overall league tables.

In Rooney’s vision, Rushton believes a squad refresh is a net positive. They’re expected to switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation and scrap the high-pressure tactics that defined the Losada era.

“We probably need to go out and bring in some players as well that can hype the team up a little bit, bring a little bit of leadership too,” Rushton said. “I think that’s important to us. I think with the season we’ve had, to have some fresh faces in the building, it’s going to be a real plus to the group and it’s going to be competition for places.”

All the while, D.C. have two open Designated Player spots alongside 2022 MLS All-Star forward Taxi Fountas. It’s expected that Rooney’s global profile can pay dividends there, with players ranging from Luis Suarez to Jesse Lingard linked to the capital city club.

Until then, it’s crunch time over the next couple of weeks to try and salvage the year and plan for 2023.