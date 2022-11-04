Bale, Chiellini, Bouanga moves took LAFC to “next level”: GM John Thorrington

LOS ANGELES – John Thorrington, LAFC 's co-president and general manager, has heard the question asked a few different ways over the last few months.

Odds are Thorrington would do them all over again, he said, with the Black & Gold hosting the Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium for MLS Cup 2022 (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TSA Sports in Canada).

For the sake of simplicity, it usually goes something like this: Did your team need to make all those summer transfers, both incoming and outgoing?

“Frankly, I don't think there's a GM that would have said no to the deals that we got with these guys, when you have an opportunity to sign these players,” Thorrington told David Gass on MLS Today.

Those subtractions created room for necessary additions, Thorrington said. And it’s a star-studded list that dominated headlines all summer as LAFC, already in the Supporters’ Shield race, reloaded even further.

In some corners, it was viewed as roster-maneuvering wizardry by Thorrington and his colleagues. In other corners, it was viewed as too much of changing a good thing, possibly derailing the Western Conference’s leading squad.

But with a second Supporters’ Shield in four years already secured, and LAFC on the verge of their first-ever MLS Cup, there’s a reminder that silverware can silence a lot of doubters.

“The position we are in now and our last two games, you're starting to see more as to why we did it,” Thorrington said. “I understand the question, and what I always say is we're not naive to the impact you have when you change things. Steve [Cherundolo] is a very recent player, as was I.

“But we did feel that to take this group to the next level, even with the success we had as we came into the summer, we felt like for this team to not only win Supporters' Shield but win MLS Cup, we thought that these changes put us in a better position to do so.”

Thorrington also pushed back on comments from Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner, from July, questioning how LAFC pulled off acquiring Wales (Bale) and Italy (Chilleini) superstars on Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deals – and not DP ones – considering the wages they were previously on at some of Europe's biggest teams.

Tanner was fined by MLS an undisclosed amount for those comments, and Thorrington said he's since had a personal conversation with Tanner about the remarks.