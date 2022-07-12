2022 MLS All-Star Team Roster

US men's national team players Jesús Ferreira and Walker Zimmerman and MLS league award winners Taty Castellanos and Carles Gil are among the 26 players selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

For the second consecutive season, the MLS All-Stars will take on the best of LIGA MX on August 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Allianz Filed in Minnesota and will be broadcast live on ESPN and Univision in the U.S., TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, on ESPN throughout Mexico and Latin America, and in more than 190 countries around the world. Ticket information

Forwards/Wingers

;
DAL_Paul_Arriola_HEA-1
Paul Arriola
Voted in · FC Dallas

Paul Arriola has immediately made an impact on the FC Dallas front line following a blockbuster trade during the offseason. In 18 matches this season, Arriola has set his career-high in goals scored (eight), including a stretch of five consecutive matches with at least one goal scored from May 7 through May 28.

NYC_Valentin_Castellanos_HEA
Valentín Castellanos
Voted in · New York City FC

Castellanos, the reigning MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner and MLS Cup champion, is selected to his first MLS All-Star roster after picking up right where he left off following the 2021 season. Castellanos leads Major League Soccer with 12 goals in 15 matches this season.

DAL_Jesus_Ferreira_HEA
Jesús Ferreira
Voted in · FC Dallas

Jesús Ferreira earns his first MLS All-Star bid in the 21-year-old’s breakout campaign. Ferreira sits one goal off the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard with a career-high 11 goals and has added four assists, while pacing an explosive FC Dallas offense in 2022.

;
DC_Taxiarchis_Fountas_HEA
Taxiarchis Fountas
Coach's pick · D.C. United

Arriving in the District of Columbia in mid-April, Fountas has been a revelation for the D.C. United attack, scoring in five of his nine starts and totaling nine goals and three assists in 11 matches for the club. Fountas has three multi-goal games this season and is one of only five players to reach that mark this season.

LA_Javier_Hernandez_HEA
Chicharito
Coach's pick · LA Galaxy

In his third season with the LA Galaxy, Hernández has earned his second selection to the MLS All-Star team as one of several world-class forwards in this group. No player in MLS has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches since the start of last season than Chicharito with seven goals.

SEA_Jordan_Morris_HEA
Jordan Morris
Coach's pick · Seattle Sounders FC

The Sounders’ standout earns his first-ever MLS All-Star call up off the back of helping his club become the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League. On June 29, Morris scored his 40th career goal for the Sounders, tied for the fourth-most regular-season goals in club history.

;
SEA_Raul_Ruidiaz_HEA
Raúl Ruidíaz
Voted in · Seattle Sounders FC

A 2021 All-Star selection, Ruidíaz will make consecutive appearances in the game after starting in last year’s match against the LIGA MX All-Stars. Since entering the league in 2018, his 55 goals are tied for the third-most in MLS.

LAFC_Carlos_Vela_HEA
Carlos Vela
Coach's pick · Los Angeles Football Club

Vela has been selected to his fourth MLS All-Star Game after previously being named in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The Mexican international has totaled six goals and eight assists in 17 appearances for LAFC this season and recently reached 100 career goal contributions.

Midfielders

CIN_Luciano_Acosta_HEA
Luciano Acosta
Coach's pick · FC Cincinnati
;

In his sixth MLS season, Acosta has earned his first MLS All-Star selection and the first in FC Cincinnati history. The dynamic midfielder leads MLS with 16 goal contributions and is tied for the league lead with 10 assists this year.

ATX_Sebastián_Driussi_HEA
Sebastián Driussi
Voted in · Austin FC

The first MLS All-Star selection in Austin FC history, Sebastián Driussi earned his place on the All-Star squad following a stellar first half of the season in which he recorded 11 goals – good for the second-most in MLS – and four assists.

NE_Carles_Gil_HEA
Carles Gil
Voted in · New England Revolution

In 19 matches this season, Gil (four goals) has matched his goal total from his MVP campaign, leads Major League Soccer with 60 key passes, and is tied for the league lead with 10 assists.

NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA
Hany Mukhtar
Coach's pick · Nashville SC
;

Hany Mukhtar, a first-time All-Star selection, has been one of the most complete attacking players in MLS over the past two seasons, accumulating 26 goals and 17 assists in 50 matches for Nashville SC over the span.

CLB_Darlington_Nagbe_HEA
Darlington Nagbe
Coach's pick · Columbus Crew

The three-time MLS Cup winner makes his second appearance in an MLS All-Star Team roster and first since the 2016 MLS All-Star Game against Arsenal FC.

MIN_Emanuel_Reynoso_HEA
Emanuel Reynoso
Coach's pick · Minnesota United FC

Building off the success of his 2021 season, Reynoso leads Minnesota United in both goals (seven) and assists (five) en route to his second MLS All-Star selection and the first in front of his home fans. The Argentine is one of only three players in MLS this season with at least seven goals and five assists.

LAFC_Ilie_Sanchez_HEA
Ilie Sánchez
Voted in · Los Angeles Football Club
;

Sánchez has been selected to his second MLS All-Star Game after receiving the honor in 2018 when he was with Sporting Kansas City. The versatile Spanish midfielder has been the engine for Supporters’ Shield leader LAFC.

Defenders

LA_Julian_Araujo_HEA
Julián Araujo
Voted in · LA Galaxy

Araujo has been selected to consecutive All-Star games after being named a coach’s selection in 2021. The 21-year-old right back has started 16 games for the LA Galaxy this season and is second on the team in both key passes (21) and interceptions (27).

NYC_Alexander_Callens_HEA
Alexander Callens
Voted in · New York City FC

Callens has been selected to his first All-Star team since arriving to New York City FC in 2017. The Peruvian national team center back has thrived in his sixth MLS season, starting 18 games and scoring three goals with two of those game-winning scores.

;
RBNY_Aaron_Long_HEA
Aaron Long
Coach's pick · New York Red Bulls

Long is a second-time MLS All-Star, having previously been included on the 2018 MLS All-Star team after guiding the New York Red Bulls to a record-setting Supporters’ Shield title. The US men’s national team center back returned to action for both club and country in 2022 after missing most of the 2021 regular season with an Achilles injury.

MTL_Kamal_Miller_HEA
Kamal Miller
Commissioner's pick · CF Montréal

As a pivotal defensive piece on a strong CF Montréal side, Miller has earned his first-ever call up to the MLS All-Star team in 2022. The Canadian international defender has been integral to his club’s consistent presence among the top four teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

LAFC_Diego_Palacios_HEA
Diego Palacios
Coach's pick · Los Angeles Football Club

In his fourth MLS season with LAFC, Palacios has been selected to his first career MLS All-Star team. The left back has recorded the most minutes (1,327), interceptions (27), and key passes (16) among LAFC defenders this season.

;
PHI_Kai_Wagner_HEA
Kai Wagner
Voted in · Philadelphia Union

Wagner is the first outfield player in Philadelphia history to be selected to consecutive All-Star games after earning the honor in 2021. The German leads the Union and ranks second among MLS defenders with 39 key passes in 2022, which are 16 more than his next-closest teammate.

MIA_DeAndre_Yedlin_HEA
DeAndre Yedlin
Coach's pick · Inter Miami CF

This is Yedlin’s third selection to the MLS All-Star Team, having previously been part of the squad in both 2013 and 2014. The US men’s national team and Miami defender returned to MLS prior to the start of this season after a seven-year playing stint across Europe, giving his new club an established defender and prolific contributor in attack with international and MLS experience.

NSH_Zimmerman_Walker_HEA
Walker Zimmerman
Voted in · Nashville SC

Zimmerman has been named to his third-straight All-Star Game after appearing in 17 games, scoring one goal and assisting once for Nashville this season. In 2021, the center back became the only player in league history to win MLS Defender of the Year honors in consecutive seasons (2020-21). Zimmerman was an integral piece in the club establishing a 22-game home unbeaten run.

;

Goalkeepers

PHI_Andre_Blake_HEA
Andre Blake
Voted in · Philadelphia Union

A two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (2016 and 2020), Andre Blake has been selected to his fourth MLS All-Star Game (2016, 2019 and 2021). He previously started in net during the 2016 MLS All-Star Game against Arsenal FC.

NYC_Sean_Johnson_HEA
Sean Johnson
Commissioner's pick · New York City FC

One of two Commissioner’s selections, the reigning MLS Cup MVP has earned the first MLS All-Star selection of his 13-year MLS career this season. Johnson is currently tied with Andre Blake in clean sheets with eight.

MIN_Dayne_StClair_HEA
Dayne St. Clair
Coach's pick · Minnesota United FC
;

A first-time All-Star selection, Dayne St. Clair was thrust into starting duty for Minnesota United FC in Week 3 and made eight saves, including one on a penalty kick, while keeping a clean sheet en route to MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for his play.

