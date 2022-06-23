Report: DC United signing Chilean winger Martin Rodriguez from Turkish club

The news comes after Hamburger SV announced that midfielder Sonny Kittel will remain with the German club, despite reports of D.C. United holding advanced talks around him coming as a Designated Player.

The Black-and-Red have completed a deal for Chilean winger Martin Rodriguez from Turkish Süper Lig side Altay, according to Steven Goff of The Washington Post.

Attacking reinforcements are reportedly on the way, D.C. United fans.

D.C. United completes transfer acquisition of Chilean attacker Martin Rodriguez from Altay in Turkish Super Lig, sources say. Paperwork being finished. DCU will use TAM $. Expected to play sometime next month after transfer window opens (July 7), visa approved. #mls

Rodriguez, 27, has one goal across 12 appearances for Chile’s national team, last featuring in a September 2018 friendly vs. South Korea. He also competed for La Roja at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Rodriguez has experienced a roundabout club career, joining Altay in 2021 and scoring three goals in 29 league appearances for them this past season. Beforehand, he played in 99 Liga MX games across Pumas, Cruz Azul, Mazatlán and Morelia, posting nine goals and 16 assists.

There are also Chilean stops on Rodriguez’s ledger after breaking through at Huachipato and recording two different stints at Colo-Colo, leading to three assists across 12 Copa Libertadores games.