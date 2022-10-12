Brandon Vazquez: FC Cincinnati's rise has "surprised even myself"

Back in preseason, with FC Cincinnati coming off their third straight Wooden Spoon finish (last place overall), there was little reason to believe a colossal turnaround awaited.

Just ask striker Brandon Vazquez, who hailed the work led by first-year head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright – both formerly of the Philadelphia Union – during the 2022 campaign.

“Everybody knows their job, everybody knows exactly what to do and we have a lot of trust in this coaching staff, a lot of respect,” Vazquez told host David Gass on MLS Today. “Every time we step on the field we know exactly what we need to do to get the job done and I feel like everybody's been able to do that extraordinarily this year.

“We surprised everybody this year and surprised even myself. It's great.”

That shock factor comes as Cincy prepare for a Round One game at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday (12 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, MLSSoccer.com & App), the club’s first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip during their fourth season in the league.

It’s truly a new era, one where Cincy’s now the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed and would visit the top-seeded Union on Oct. 20 in the Conference Semifinals should they advance.