Lionel Messi delivers MLS Cup to Inter Miami: "It’s very beautiful"

“The team made a huge effort – it was a very long year, with many matches and we were up to the task all season. This is the moment I had been waiting for, and that we, as a team, were waiting for. It’s very beautiful for all of us. They deserved it.”

“Three years ago, I decided to come to MLS, and today we are MLS champions,” Messi said post-match on Apple TV. “We reached the semifinals of the [Concacaf] Champions Cup. Last year, we went out early in the league and were eliminated in the first round. This year, winning MLS was one of our main objectives.

Now, Miami are on top of the league and Messi has a world record 47th trophy for club or country.

Messi arrived in MLS in July 2023. He and his teammates lifted Leagues Cup , but ran out of steam in their quest to make the playoffs. In 2024, Miami put together a record-setting regular season with 74 points and won the Supporters' Shield, but again saw their quest for the top prize cut short.

Put all the pageantry, the noise, the marketing, the money aside. It was about winning MLS Cup presented by Audi and lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Then, about walking around the back of the stage and lifting silverware over his head as fireworks shot off and confetti blanketed the field.

MLS Cup magic

His team certainly contributed. Tadeo Allende’s cross in the eighth minute was deflected in for an own goal, and Messi set up Rodrigo De Paul for a critical 71st-minute strike that put Miami back in the lead after Ali Ahmed’s equalizer at the hour mark. Allende got a goal of his own in the 96th minute to start the celebrations.

But Messi deserved it, too. The Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist is expected to repeat as the league’s best player after winning the award last year. He tallied 29 goals and 19 assists in the regular season, and then 15 goal contributions in the playoffs (6g/9a), the most of any MLS player in the league’s history.

Yet, it was not Messi's goal contributions that drew his manager’s attention the most. It was his defensive effort, tracking back to pick midfielders’ pockets on several occasions and critically winning the ball in midfield to start the play that led to De Paul’s goal.

“He was fantastic during the whole season, with the numbers but also the commitment to the team. He was making a big effort during the last two, three, four games, pressing,” Mascherano said. “That showed us how important it was for him to win. I didn’t talk to him [about] that, but for him it was very, very special and important to win this trophy.