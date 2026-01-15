FC Cincinnati acquire Ecuadorian winger Bryan Ramírez

FC Cincinnati have acquired winger Bryan Ramírez from Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Ecuadorian is under contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

Ramírez has produced 10g/17a in 116 appearances across all competitions for LDU Quito, helping the club secure a pair of league titles (2023, '24) and the 2022-23 Copa Sudamericana.

In June 2025, Ramírez was called up by Ecuador for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He still awaits his national team debut.

“Bryan is a dynamic player, and we’re delighted to bring him to Cincinnati,” said general manager Chris Albright.