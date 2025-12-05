Rodrigo De Paul on MLS Cup doorstep with Inter Miami 

“We have a tough game against a good opponent, but it’s always better to do it at home. We have a lot of hope that we can do it.”

“When I came here, I also came to achieve important things, to look for this title that the club had been trying to get for several years,” he told MLS Español.

That's why De Paul is here: To contribute, to do whatever is necessary to help the team lift trophies. And that's what De Paul hopes to do when his team hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

The Argentine FIFA World Cup winner arrived in South Florida in late July, signing with the Herons on loan from LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid. He had yet to participate in a full training session with the club, yet still debuted in a Leagues Cup match against LIGA MX side Atlas.

New factor

De Paul’s presence fills Inter Miami fans with hope. This year's previous matchups saw Vancouver eliminate Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, advancing 5-1 on aggregate.

But those came without the all-action midfielder, who's since formed a strong partnership with FC Barcelona and Spain legend Sergio Busquets.

“I think obviously they were much better than us in April, but the situation is not the same,” Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano said Thursday. “We are in a different situation. We arrive in the final with confidence, with some different players.”

Another reason De Paul hopes history doesn’t factor into MLS Cup is Lionel Messi’s negative record against Thomas Müller. Few players boast much success against Messi, but the Whitecaps’ summer signing has won seven of 10 matches against the iconic forward, whether it was with Bayern Munich against Barça or Paris Saint-Germain or with Germany against Argentina.

While De Paul said the topic hasn't come up in the locker room, he’ll keep a close eye on Müller.

“In a final, you always see opponents where you had to suffer, you lost to, or sometimes enjoyed victories. But I think this was a long time ago, and this is a totally different game, a final,” De Paul said.

“He’s a great player who won a ton of things, who knows how to play in these games, and obviously we have to be alert there because he’s the most important player they have.”