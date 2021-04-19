Chicharito finds his form, Sounders make a statement & more from Week 1

The new season has begun. As is usually the case in MLS, home teams fared pretty well.

In other words they used their superior talent to isolate Minnesota’s weakest links, then exploit them. Seattle’s first goal, a Joao Paulo banger from 27 yards straight out of Darlington Nagbe ’s playbook, was the most spectacular, and their third was the most aesthetically pleasing (to me, anyway). But their second provided the best example of what they were trying to inflict upon Minnesota’s backline:

I’m not set to do a complete about face, but this game against a good opponent while playing without Nico Lodeiro and trotting out a new formation — a 3-5-2, which I don’t think we’ve seen more than a handful of times in the Brian Schmetzer era — is a significant data point. Yes, Seattle struggled a bit in the first half. They followed it up with a much better second half capped by a dominant final 20 minutes in which they were able to almost constantly create both qualitative and dynamic superiority.

They didn’t play like it for 45 minutes in Friday night’s 4-0 home win over visiting Minnesota United , as I’d argue that the Loons had the better of the early play even if it was Seattle that had the better of the chances. But by the time the final whistle blew I was feeling pretty skeptical about my prior firmly held belief that 2021 would mark a year of regression in Rave Green.

Maybe the Sounders were reading their press clippings, the ones (like mine!) that said they'd take a step backward this year, and maybe that ticked them off, and maybe they used that as fuel.

It is readily apparent in the network passing graph, which shows up in the matchcenter under the stats tab. Roldan is No. 7:

You could actually see the gameplan written in Cristian Roldan ’s positioning. Roldan was nominally filling in as a No. 10 for Lodeiro, but he played less as an attacking hub and more as an extra runner, sort of a central winger who tilted toward the right in order to create overloads and pull the Loons apart.

Get Brent Kallman isolated and force him to make plays. For 70 minutes Kallman hung on in grim determination, and then the dam broke.

I’m giving the Loons a mulligan in Week 1. You can’t force me to write them off no matter how much they looked like the 2017, Demidov-vintage Loons.

For what it's worth, my long-standing criticisms of Schmetzer are that the Sounders have never put together a dominant regular-season under him, and that he hasn’t done much in terms of getting Seattle’s academy talent on a track to the first-team. So far so good on the first count, obviously, and it was a super-promising start on the second given the performance of 19-year-old Josh Atencio (No. 84 in the above graphic) in that double pivot.

Joao Paulo was less cagey: “We made the adjustments for the second half, particularly when it comes to building up the play,” said the DP defensive midfielder, who got on the ball more than anybody else on the field, and very much looked the part of a DP.

“During the first half, we were still trying to adapt and still trying to figure it out, and then at halftime, the coach was very clear with us that we needed to keep calm and keep trying the same way, and that things were going to happen,” said Raul Ruidiaz , who had a brace and looked right at home up top with both Will Bruin and, later, Fredy Montero . “So, we did that, and thankfully the goals started to come.”

Shock and Delight

Seattle vs. Minnesota was a matchup of two teams who were largely very good last year, and are expected to be largely very good this year. Inter Miami hosting the LA Galaxy on Sunday was … not precisely the opposite of that, but somewhere in that realm. I think there’s a general consensus that both teams have the chance to actually be very good this year, even if there is some understandable “prove it!”-rooted skepticism that they’ll actually manage as much.

That skepticism will remain after Week 1, which produced a highly entertaining come-from-behind 3-2 Galaxy win in Fort Lauderdale that either maintained already on-the-record concerns, or produced a few new ones:

Miami…

Lost their legs by about the 65th minute.

Have an unreliable central defense that can't handle multiple runners.

Have an iffy bench which might've contributed to new head coach Phil Neville's ultimately fatal hesitancy in making any subs/adjustments.

The Galaxy

Still have a porous defense, one that was lucky to get off with only two goals conceded.

Settled for crosses way too easily, even after promising build-up play.

Were unable to consistently get their playmakers into the half-spaces, which meant that Chicharito was often on an island with no support.

The first half was a particular slog for LA and Chicharito. They had 67% possession, but couldn’t translate that deeper build-up play into possession in more central areas in the attacking third — possession without penetration, basically.

And then they shifted to a 4-4-2 just before the hour mark. Suddenly Chicharito wasn’t up top all alone, and instead of worrying about getting higher and staying tight to the No. 9, Galaxy playmaker Victor Vazquez could just roam.

"I felt like that was it today, they were really releasing their center backs to deal with our players who are kind of in those half spaces," said new Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney afterward, "and so we decided to put a second forward that would really not allow them to do that, and they had a hard time."