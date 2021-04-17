Recap: Houston Dynamo 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

The Houston Dynamo kicked off 2021 in winning ways, opening the season with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on the opening day of the MLS regular season at BBVA Stadium.

The Dynamo got into a rhythm early on in the match, picking up opportunities to score. The hosts thought they had scored the game's opening goal in the 11th minute, when a strike from Fafa Picault was eventually ruled offside. Eventually, though, their hard work paid off.

Homegrown midfielder Memo Rodriguez scored the team's opening goal of the season in the 39th minute, giving his side the advantage heading into the break. New signing Joe Corona was near the halfway line when he sent the ball forward, eventually finding Rodriguez. From there, Rodriguez made his way to the center of the penalty area before scoring with his right foot.

The hosts picked up from where they left off in the second half, and in the 56th minute doubled their advantage through Maxi Urruti. Forward Tyler Pasher won the ball on the left side of the field and made a run to the left side of the box before sending a pass inside the box. It was fairly straightforward from there for Urruti, who scored from close range.

Just as it seemed the Dynamo were in control, the Earthquakes looked to make things dramatic in the final stretch of the match. The visitors got on the board with a goal from substitute Paul Marie in the 74th minute. After receiving a pass from Shea Salinas, Marie hit a spectacular curling shot from outside the box and sent it into the back of the net.

Both sides had their chances as the game inched closer to its end, and perhaps no one was closer than the Earthquakes' reliable Chris Wondolowski. In the 84th minute, the forward had a shot from close range, but sent the ball wide of the goal. In the end, the Dynamo did just enough to hold on for a strong start to the season.

Goals

  • 39' - HOU - Memo Rodrigeuz | WATCH
  • 56' - HOU - Maxi Urruti | WATCH
  • 74' - SJ - Paul Marie | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Despite a late surge from the Earthquakes, the Dynamo were in charge for most of the match. The Dynamo attack really stood out, picking up 17 shots during the match.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Earthquakes may have lost, but Paul Marie scored a Goal of the Week contender in the 74th minute.

  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Memo Rodriguez started his season on a high, scoring his side's first goal. He was also a fairly active presence in attack as the Dynamo racked up shots throughout the majority of the match, recording seven of his own.

Next Up

  • HOU: Saturday, April 24 at Portland Timbers | 10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 MLS regular season
  • SJ: Saturday, April 24 vs. FC Dallas | 3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter | 2021 MLS regular season
Houston Dynamo FC San Jose Earthquakes

