Recap: Seattle Sounders 4, Minnesota United FC 0

Behind a second-half brace from Raul Ruidiaz , a Joao Paulo wondergoal and a dream return for Fredy Montero , the Seattle Sounders opened their 2021 MLS season on Friday night with an emphatic 4-0 win over Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field.

Joao Paulo gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute, sending home a thunderbolt from 25 yards out in an early-season AT&T Goal of the Year candidate. The Brazilian midfielder cushioned a cleared cross with one touch, then rifled a right-footed volley to the top corner.

Seattle doubled their advantage in the 70th minute, with Will Bruin squaring across for a one-timed effort from Ruidiaz that established a 2-0 advantage. Bruin spun Minnesota center back Brent Kallman after an entry pass, then unselfishly found his strike partner for a collected finish.

Ruidiaz found his brace for a 3-0 lead in the 73rd minute, this time knocking in a left-footed shot after Cristian Roldan squared across goal. Roldan was picked out via a scooped pass from substitute Montero, quickly turning space into a second tally in three minutes.

Montero, Seattle's all-time leading goalscorer, scored on his Sounders' return after nine years away in the 86th minute for the 4-0 lead. The Colombian striker laced home a relaxed volley back across goal after right back Alex Roldan picked him out on the far side.

While Seattle poured on the second-half goals, they could have opened the floodgates in the 29th minute. But Ruidiaz’s penalty kick was denied by Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair after midfielder Wil Trapp was whistled for a handball in the 18-yard box.