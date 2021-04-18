Recap: Nashville SC 2, FC Cincinnati 2

FC Cincinnati scored two goals in its first 12 minutes of their season opener on Saturday night, but Nashville SC came back to secure a 2-2 draw at Nissan Stadium.

The first half was, in a word, wild, with three goals in the first 20 minutes. Cincinnati got on the scoreboard first courtesy of an eighth-minute Luciano Acosta goal. The debuting former D.C. United playmaker combined with another FCC newcomer, defender Ronald Matarrita, who played him in front of goal for a relatively easy finish once he got control of the ball.

Then, a minute later, new Brazilian striker Brenner was fouled in the box by Nashville 'keeper Joe Willis, and converted his PK once VAR confirmed the infraction, though Willis guessed right and nearly denied the 21-year-old his debut MLS goal.

But Nashville came back, with a beautiful team goal that saw Jhonder Cadiz get his third career MLS goal, thanks to work by Anibal Godoy and Randall Leal to get the ball teed up for him. Nashville then put additional pressure on the Cincy defense for the remainder of the half, but couldn't get a goal in to equalize before halftime.