Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Sporting Kansas City 2

Sporting Kansas City began 2021 with a win on the road, coming from behind to beat the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Red Bull Arena. Despite the latest wonder goal from teen starlet Caden Clark that opened the scoring, Sporting bounced back with two goals in as many minutes from Gadi Kinda, from the penalty spot, and Daniel Salloi.
The Red Bulls started out the dominant side, making their way into the attacking third frequently. Eventually, though, Sporting began to impose themselves and things evened out by the end of the first half. That was especially true in offense, where both teams had their opportunities but conspired to waste them in the first 45 minutes. The half ended with seven shots overall, four for the hosts, and not a single one on target.
Things changed quickly in the second half, when the Red Bulls went up 1-0 just three minutes after the break. A defensive clearance fell to Clark in the box and despite reaching him at an awkward height, the 17-year-old dispatched a volley of the highest quality.
The lead was short-lived, though. Eleven minutes later, the referee awarded Sporting a penalty after new Red Bulls defender Andrew Gutman committed a handball. Kinda converted with relative ease, sending the ball into the top left corner of the goal.
The visitors turned the game around completely just a minute later, going up 2-1 courtesy of Salloi. Khiry Shelton received the ball on the right side of the field, and from outside the penalty area sent the ball straight across goal. Salloi was there to receive the pass on the other side, and scored from close range to give his side the lead.
While the Red Bulls searched for an equalizer, Kansas City did a better job of making their chances count on a day where both sides lacked finishing accuracy.
- THE BIG PICTURE: For both teams, it was a game of missed opportunities. A wasteful first half was rectified with goals in the second, but even after that both sides managed little. Kansas City will be happy with the three points, though both sides showed some opening day rust.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The match finally livened up when Caden Clark opened the scoring in the 48th minute in a goal that could well be a contender for AT&T Goal of the Week.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Daniel Salloi was crucial for the visitors as they picked up an away win, scoring the game winner and overall recording two shots as the SKC attack enjoyed an active day.
