"My fault": LAFC mistakenly sub off Carlos Vela in LAFC season-opener

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

An apparent miscommunication led to one of the oddest sequences you're likely to see in MLS all season in LAFC's season-opening matchup with expansion side Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday.

It all started 20 minutes in the contest, when LAFC star Carlos Vela appeared to tweak his knee while lunging for a cross from teammate Corey Baird. The attacker immediately motioned for a trainer to come look at the knock, which was evidently interpreted by head coach Bob Bradley as a sign that Vela was asking to be subbed off.

Vela was replaced by Kwadwo Opoku, but appeared to be contending as he walked to the sideline that he had been planning to stay in the match.

"Yeah, I might've jumped the gun," LAFC coach Bob Bradley told broadcasters John Strong and Stu Holden in an in-game interview right after the substitution. "That might be my fault. Not sure. He gave us a sign early on that he needed to come off, I thought, so I can't say more than maybe it's my fault.

Whatever happened, LAFC were left without their superstar for the rest of Saturday's match. Vela, of course, is the 2019 MLS MVP, arguably the league's best player and the man tasked with leading the attack alongside Diego Rossi as LAFC look to retain their status as a dominant force in the Western Conference.

On the bright side, Vela, who missed a large part of the 2020 season with a knee injury, appeared to be OK as he walked off the field, which is hopefully a sign he won't have to miss any time going forward.

