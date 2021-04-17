"My fault": LAFC mistakenly sub off Carlos Vela in LAFC season-opener

Vela was replaced by Kwadwo Opoku , but appeared to be contending as he walked to the sideline that he had been planning to stay in the match.

"Yeah, I might've jumped the gun," LAFC coach Bob Bradley told broadcasters John Strong and Stu Holden in an in-game interview right after the substitution. "That might be my fault. Not sure. He gave us a sign early on that he needed to come off, I thought, so I can't say more than maybe it's my fault.