Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 1, Portland Timbers 0

The Vancouver Whitecaps came out on top in the first Cascadia derby of 2021, taking a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on the strength of a second-half game-winner from Designated Player forward Lucas Cavallini .

Playing at their temporary home of Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, the Whitecaps snatched all three points thanks to the headed finish from the big Canadian international, which wound up standing as the game's only goal.

The Timbers had the better of the chances in the first half, nearly striking for the opener in the 34th minute, when Diego Valeri broke free down the right side and ran onto a through ball from Larrys Mabiala. The Argentine maestro hit a cross that was blocked by Andy Rose and very nearly deflected into the goal but ended up going off the crossbar.

Dairon Asprilla then forced Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau into a tough save in the 38th minute, which saw the Whitecaps backstop sprawl out to deny a rocket effort from just outside the area off the boot of the Portland attacker. Asprilla also had the last good look for either side before the halftime break, sailing an acrobatic attempt over the crossbar after a header from Diego Chara was punched into the air by Crepeau.

After Rose came agonizingly close to opening the scoring for Vancouver with a deflected shot that went off the post, Cavallini found the eventual game-winner in the 49th minute with a clinical header off a Cristian Gutierrez corner kick that he cashed home at the far post.