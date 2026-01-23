Ceiling-raisers: 9 most pivotal players of the 2026 MLS season

The 31st MLS season is less than a month away, while Concacaf Champions Cup play begins as early as the first week of February (hi, San Diego FC ). The offseason has flown by, which means it’s time to start assessing how things appear to be taking shape for the year ahead.

Whatever you want to call them, these are the guys whose performances I expect, to one degree or another, to define the 2026 MLS season. In part, that’s because I think they’re mostly very good, but it’s also because I think they’re likely to start. Further, it’s because I think the champions of virtually everything MLS teams play for will come from this group of nine teams.

Yesterday, we looked at eight guys across the league who I think will have breakout seasons. Today we’re looking at nine of the most pivotal players, at least in my view. These guys are more like a hinge point. What I mean is if they play well, they answer a lot of questions for what I think is likely to be an excellent team. But it’s not a given that they’ll be that good – we’re not talking about Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min here. We’re further down the roster than that.

Ayala was an often-very-good-but-sometimes-anonymous two-way central midfielder for the Timbers. There were flashes of true excellence in there, but Portland weren’t ever set up to maximize the growth of a ball-playing No. 6.

Inter Miami are. And as of now, it looks like Ayala’s job will be to replace the greatest ball-playing No. 6 in the history of the game. No pressure!

This is the most fascinating move in the history of the cash-for-player trade mechanism, specifically because of the above dynamic. What does it mean for MLS if you can replace Sergio Busquets – even the end-of-line version – by shopping within the league? What does it mean for the U22 Initiative? What does it mean for the overall attitude towards player development in MLS?