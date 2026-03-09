CF Montréal: Wiki Carmona named Player of the Matchday

CF Montréal midfielder Wiki Carmona came up clutch to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 3.

The Venezuelan midfielder joins Dante Sealy and Prince Owusu as the only Montréal players with a road brace since the start of last season.

The brace was Carmona’s first multi-goal game in his 105th regular-season appearance and just his third appearance for CF Montréal since being acquired from RBNY in the 2026 offseason.

In his first-ever matchup against his former club, Carmona netted a brace to lead Montréal to a 3-0 road victory over previously unbeaten Red Bull New York .

This is the first MLS Player of the Matchday honor in Carmona’s career. He's the first Montréal player to win the award since Kamal Miller (Matchday 9 of 2022).

He also joins Josef Martínez (Matchday 7 of 2025) as the only Venezuelan players to earn the honor since the start of 2020.

Carmona and Montréal will look to earn consecutive road victories when they visit Orlando City on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).