Team of the Matchday: NYCFC make a statement, Vancouver stay rolling

Big names put in dominant displays during Matchday 3, making for a star-packed Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Chris Brady (CHI) - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (SEA), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL) - Pep Biel (CLT), Keaton Parks (NYC), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Wiki Carmona (MTL) - Sam Surridge (NSH), Brian White (VAN), Rafael Navarro (COL)
Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)
Bench: Thomas Gillier (MTL), Richie Laryea (TOR), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), David Martínez (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (SD), Timo Werner (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)
Team highlights
New York City FC began the matchday with a 5-0 thrashing of Orlando City in their home opener, courtesy of 1g/2a from club legend Maxi Moralez and a first-ever MLS brace from Keaton Parks in the span of five minutes.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC dispatched a regional foe, as Jesper Sørensen led the defending Western Conference champions to a dominant 4-1 Cascadia Cup victory over the Portland Timbers. Brian White scored twice and reigning MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon netted the game-winning goal to continue the Whitecaps' perfect start.
The goals came thick and fast in Colorado as Rafael Navarro hit the back of the net twice within four minutes to lock up the Rapids’ 4-1 win over visiting LA Galaxy.
Meanwhile, Sam Surridge jumped out to an early MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with a brace to double his season tally in Nashville SC's 3-1 victory over Minnesota United FC, extending the Coyotes' unbeaten start to the season.
By the same scoreline, Pep Biel’s pair of goals spurred Charlotte FC to a 3-1 triumph against Austin FC at Bank of America Stadium.
Wiki Carmona scored the sixth and final brace of the weekend in his return to Sports Illustrated Stadium, downing Red Bull New York, 3-0, to give CF Montréal their first win of the season.
Defenders also got in on the goalscoring act with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi guiding home the game-winner off the bench in Seattle Sounders FC's 1-0 victory at St. Louis CITY SC.
Meanwhile, Zavier Gozo put his skill on display from wingback with a game-winning curler to secure Real Salt Lake’s 3-2 win at Atlanta United.
Finally, Chris Brady was crucial in Chicago Fire FC’s 0-0 draw at the Columbus Crew during Matchday 3's Walmart Saturday Showdown, making four saves despite the hosts racking up 2.7 expected goals.