Team of the Matchday: NYCFC make a statement, Vancouver stay rolling

Big names put in dominant displays during Matchday 3, making for a star-packed Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

The goals came thick and fast in Colorado as Rafael Navarro hit the back of the net twice within four minutes to lock up the Rapids’ 4-1 win over visiting LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Sam Surridge jumped out to an early MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with a brace to double his season tally in Nashville SC's 3-1 victory over Minnesota United FC, extending the Coyotes' unbeaten start to the season.

By the same scoreline, Pep Biel’s pair of goals spurred Charlotte FC to a 3-1 triumph against Austin FC at Bank of America Stadium.

Wiki Carmona scored the sixth and final brace of the weekend in his return to Sports Illustrated Stadium, downing Red Bull New York, 3-0, to give CF Montréal their first win of the season.