Chicago Fire acquire midfielder Dje D'Avilla

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have acquired midfielder Dje D'Avilla from Portuguese second-division side União de Leiria, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Ivory Coast native will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster spots. He is under contract through 2028 with a club option for 2029.

D'Avilla has spent the past three seasons with UD Leiria, playing in over 50 matches across all competitions. He's also played on loan with Académica Coimbra (Portugal) and for Al Hilal United (UAE) after developing in his native Ivory Coast.

"We're really looking forward to having Dje join us here in Chicago," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

"He's an exciting player who has quite a bit of experience despite his young age, having already played in important matches in multiple leagues around the world. We’re confident that his quality and presence in the midfield will be a tremendous asset to the group."

D'Avilla is Chicago's second U22 signing from the Portuguese leagues this season, after right back Leonardo Barroso arrived from Sporting CP B.