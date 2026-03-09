MLS NEXT Announces New Clubs and Conferences Ahead of 2026-27 Season

NEW YORK (March 9, 2026) - MLS NEXT today announced the expansion of both tiers of competition, further strengthening the player development pathway across North America and creating an environment for athletes to reach their highest potential. This continued growth builds on the launch of the MLS NEXT Academy Division during the 2025–26 season, which broadened participation alongside the top tier of competition, the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division, and further deepened the overall player development ecosystem.
With this expansion, MLS NEXT will now be represented in 40 states, along with the District of Columbia, and will now include 318 clubs and over 53,000 players across both Divisions.
“We are excited to add these new clubs to the MLS NEXT community as we continue to grow the game and develop the next generation of talent in North America’s player development platform,” said Luis Robles, MLS NEXT Technical Director. “Their commitment to building high-performance environments for young athletes raises the standard across our platform and reinforces the strength of our membership. These organizations have demonstrated a clear dedication to nurturing top talent, as we continue elevating the standards of elite youth development.”
Clubs will compete in regular season matches, regional tournaments, and MLS NEXT national events, while also benefiting from coaching education programs, talent identification initiatives, and high-performance development opportunities. These efforts build on MLS NEXT’s track record of developing players who are making an impact in MLS, MLS NEXT Pro, collegiate programs, along with professional clubs and national teams around the world.
MLS NEXT ALLSTATE HOMEGROWN DIVISION
MLS NEXT has announced seven new clubs that will join the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division beginning in the 2026–27 season. Five of the seven clubs (Club Ohio Soccer, Coppermine SC, One FC, SGA, and Sporting City) are advancing from the MLS NEXT Academy Division following strong performances both on and off the field. The Island FC will also join as an MLS NEXT Pro Academy.
Expansion teams
- Penn Rising XI (Allentown, PA) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
- The Island FC (Suffolk, NY) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
- Club Ohio Soccer (Dublin, OH) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
- Coppermine SC (Baltimore, MD) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
- One FC (Miami, FL) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
- SGA (Austin, TX) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19
- Sporting City (Kansas City, KS) - U13, U14
MLS NEXT ACADEMY DIVISION
MLS NEXT has also announced 47 new clubs that will join the MLS NEXT Academy Division beginning in the 2026-27 season.
Expansion Clubs
- 210 FC
- AB7 Future Academy
- Albertson Soccer Club
- ALBION SC Atlanta
- Azzurri Storm Soccer Club
- Brooklyn United Academy
- California Athletic Soccer Club
- Cedar Stars Academy Hudson Valley
- Central Illinois United
- Charlotte Eagles
- Covered Bridge Soccer Club
- Dallas Surf Soccer Club
- DC Soccer Club
- DME Academy
- Eastern Iowa United
- Eastshore Alliance Fútbol Club
- Evolution Soccer Club
- FC Florida
- FC Greater Boston Bolts White
- Fort Wayne United FC
- Georgia Impact SC
- Hoosier Futbol Club
- Houston Select FC
- Indy Premier Soccer Club
- Jersey Football Club
- Key Biscayne Soccer Club
- Millennium Soccer Academy
- New England Force
- North Bay Glens FC
- Northern Virginia United Academy
- Omaha Evolution Soccer Club
- Orlando City Soccer School Lake Nona
- PDA SC Vistula
- Penn Rising Xl
- Reading Rage Surf Soccer Club
- Roseville Soccer Club
- Rozeboom Futbol Academy
- Sporting Columbus
- Springs Soccer Club
- Strikers FC Orange County
- Texas Lightning SC
- The Island FC
- The Player Progression Academy
- Torpedoes SC
- Union County FC
- Vero FC
- Virginia Velocity FC
CONFERENCE EXPANSION
Ahead of the 2026-27 MLS NEXT season, the MLS NEXT Academy Division will introduce four new conferences. The conference structure has been adjusted to optimize scheduling, increase regular season match opportunities, and improve travel efficiency while reducing costs for participating clubs.
Operated by National Academy League
- Carolinas
- Garden State
- Great Lakes North
- Great Lakes South
- Mid-Atlantic
- New England
- North
- Northeast
- South
- Sunshine North
- Sunshine South
- Virginia
Operated by Cobalt Sports
- Desert
- Pioneer
Operated by Elite Academy League
- Mountain
- Pacific Northwest
- Southern California
Operated by Cal North Soccer Association
- Northern California Redwood
- Northern California Coast
Operated by Sporting Development League
- Heartland