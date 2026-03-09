MLS NEXT Announces New Clubs and Conferences Ahead of 2026-27 Season

NEW YORK (March 9, 2026) - MLS NEXT today announced the expansion of both tiers of competition, further strengthening the player development pathway across North America and creating an environment for athletes to reach their highest potential. This continued growth builds on the launch of the MLS NEXT Academy Division during the 2025–26 season, which broadened participation alongside the top tier of competition, the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division, and further deepened the overall player development ecosystem.

With this expansion, MLS NEXT will now be represented in 40 states, along with the District of Columbia, and will now include 318 clubs and over 53,000 players across both Divisions.

“We are excited to add these new clubs to the MLS NEXT community as we continue to grow the game and develop the next generation of talent in North America’s player development platform,” said Luis Robles, MLS NEXT Technical Director. “Their commitment to building high-performance environments for young athletes raises the standard across our platform and reinforces the strength of our membership. These organizations have demonstrated a clear dedication to nurturing top talent, as we continue elevating the standards of elite youth development.”

Clubs will compete in regular season matches, regional tournaments, and MLS NEXT national events, while also benefiting from coaching education programs, talent identification initiatives, and high-performance development opportunities. These efforts build on MLS NEXT’s track record of developing players who are making an impact in MLS, MLS NEXT Pro, collegiate programs, along with professional clubs and national teams around the world.

MLS NEXT ALLSTATE HOMEGROWN DIVISION

MLS NEXT has announced seven new clubs that will join the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division beginning in the 2026–27 season. Five of the seven clubs (Club Ohio Soccer, Coppermine SC, One FC, SGA, and Sporting City) are advancing from the MLS NEXT Academy Division following strong performances both on and off the field. The Island FC will also join as an MLS NEXT Pro Academy.

Expansion teams

Penn Rising XI (Allentown, PA) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19

The Island FC (Suffolk, NY) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19

Club Ohio Soccer (Dublin, OH) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19

Coppermine SC (Baltimore, MD) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19

One FC (Miami, FL) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19

SGA (Austin, TX) - U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U19

Sporting City (Kansas City, KS) - U13, U14

MLS NEXT ACADEMY DIVISION

MLS NEXT has also announced 47 new clubs that will join the MLS NEXT Academy Division beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Expansion Clubs

210 FC

AB7 Future Academy

Albertson Soccer Club

ALBION SC Atlanta

Azzurri Storm Soccer Club

Brooklyn United Academy

California Athletic Soccer Club

Cedar Stars Academy Hudson Valley

Central Illinois United

Charlotte Eagles

Covered Bridge Soccer Club

Dallas Surf Soccer Club

DC Soccer Club

DME Academy

Eastern Iowa United

Eastshore Alliance Fútbol Club

Evolution Soccer Club

FC Florida

FC Greater Boston Bolts White

Fort Wayne United FC

Georgia Impact SC

Hoosier Futbol Club

Houston Select FC

Indy Premier Soccer Club

Jersey Football Club

Key Biscayne Soccer Club

Millennium Soccer Academy

New England Force

North Bay Glens FC

Northern Virginia United Academy

Omaha Evolution Soccer Club

Orlando City Soccer School Lake Nona

PDA SC Vistula

Penn Rising Xl

Reading Rage Surf Soccer Club

Roseville Soccer Club

Rozeboom Futbol Academy

Sporting Columbus

Springs Soccer Club

Strikers FC Orange County

Texas Lightning SC

The Island FC

The Player Progression Academy

Torpedoes SC

Union County FC

Vero FC

Virginia Velocity FC

CONFERENCE EXPANSION

Ahead of the 2026-27 MLS NEXT season, the MLS NEXT Academy Division will introduce four new conferences. The conference structure has been adjusted to optimize scheduling, increase regular season match opportunities, and improve travel efficiency while reducing costs for participating clubs.

Operated by National Academy League

Carolinas

Garden State

Great Lakes North

Great Lakes South

Mid-Atlantic

New England

North

Northeast

South

Sunshine North

Sunshine South

Virginia

Operated by Cobalt Sports

Desert

Pioneer

Operated by Elite Academy League

Mountain

Pacific Northwest

Southern California

Operated by Cal North Soccer Association

Northern California Redwood

Northern California Coast

Operated by Sporting Development League