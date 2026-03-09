What We Learned: David Martínez gives LAFC an attacking trio

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

With two goals on the season, including the dazzling game-winner in a 1-0 win against FC Dallas on Saturday, Martínez has shown consistent quality. Few players in the league are talented enough to draw even a sliver of attention away from Son and Bouanga. But Martínez is one of them:

After making just 13 starts last season, the 20-year-old Venezuelan has started each of LAFC’s regular-season games so far this season. He’s been given the keys to the right wing spot, and he’s used them to great effect.

This year, though, assistant-turned-head coach Marc Dos Santos has fully adopted a front-three setup in possession after we saw glimpses of it late in 2025. Who, then, has he inserted into the attack alongside two of the league’s biggest stars? Young David Martínez .

Immediately after Son Heung-Min arrived last summer, the South Korean superstar and Denis Bouanga emerged as a high-chemistry, high-impact duo of the likes we’ve rarely seen in MLS. With those two players running the show, LAFC spent plenty of time in a 3-5-2 shape to close out last season with Son and Bouanga as dual strikers.

Never fully unleashed by former head coach Steve Cherundolo but clearly dangerous in the attack during limited minutes, a regular run out (combined with improved defensive effort) has made Martínez – and LAFC – even scarier this year than last.

Against Minnesota, Nashville’s devastating right-sided combinations broke the game open – the exact sorts of combinations that seemed possible when Espinoza was acquired this winter. Between the Argentine attacker, Andy Najar , Hany Mukhtar and Patrick Yazbek , Nashville did a delightful job of pulling apart the left side of the Loons’ backline. The result? Well, see for yourself:

But the numbers love Nashville so far: according to American Soccer Analysis, they have the fourth-best xG differential in the league this season. We’ll toss out the usual small sample size caveat here; plus, a big opening weekend win over the New England Revolution is inflating things. The tape, though, aligns with the numbers.

They haven’t been perfect, of course. Dropped points last weekend against FC Dallas sting. The attack is still visibly coming together, too, with a new-look right side featuring Cristian Espinoza and frequent rotations at the base of midfield.

With seven points from three games, followed by a 3-1 home win over Minnesota United FC on Saturday, B.J. Callaghan’s team is sitting second in the East behind New York City FC on goal differential. Even while balancing the additional strain of Concacaf Champions Cup games, Nashville have thoroughly impressed.

One of only two unbeaten teams in the Eastern Conference and one of six in MLS, Nashville SC are exactly what we thought they would be: really, really good.

With players continuing to build chemistry, it’s easy to imagine Nashville pulling off more (and even better!) versions of the goal up above. The right side already looks devastating, as does pretty much the entirety of Callaghan’s outfit.

There are very few teams in MLS that I expect to dominate virtually every game, regardless of location or opponent. Vancouver Whitecaps FC are one of those teams.

Perfect in MLS play and through their first hurdle in Concacaf Champions Cup action, the ‘Caps picked up right where they left off last season as one of the league’s absolute best outfits. Most recently, Vancouver took the Portland Timbers to task at Providence Park to the tune of a 4-1 win on Saturday night.

The word dominant perhaps doesn’t fully capture how good the Whitecaps were on the road. They allowed just three shots in the box all evening, all while controlling the game with and without the ball and creating a bevy of chances along the way.

Perhaps more than anything else, what stands out about Vancouver – and has since head coach Jesper Sørensen arrived for the start of last season – is that they’re good at everything. In possession, they ripped Portland’s press to shreds, progressed to the final third with ease, and found looks against a low block. In defense, they battled in the counter press and stayed compact in a block of their own.