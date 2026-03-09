Concacaf Champions Cup returns with MLS vs. LIGA MX, rivalry showdowns

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup is back with the Round of 16, and nine MLS teams are chasing regional supremacy.

Here are some key storylines to watch as MLS teams look to leave their mark on the tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Inter Miami & Nashville SC meet again

Inter Miami and Nashville SC are well acquainted, having both joined MLS in 2020 as expansion teams.

While Nashville fared well during the first few years of this matchup, things have become largely one-sided since Lionel Messi arrived in July 2023.

Miami have dominated the series with an 8W-1L-2D record since then, and Messi has scored an astounding 15 goals against the Music City club. That run includes the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, when Miami eliminated Nashville in Round One en route to their eventual title.

Flash forward, and Miami have made clear their intent to win CCC, bolstering their roster with a head-turning winter transfer window. But Nashville are looking just as strong, adding Cristian Espinoza this winter to join fellow DP attackers Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar.