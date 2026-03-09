Concacaf Champions Cup returns with MLS vs. LIGA MX, rivalry showdowns

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup is back with the Round of 16, and nine MLS teams are chasing regional supremacy.
FC Cincinnati, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC all advanced through Round One. They will be joined by 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF and 2025 Leagues Cup winners Seattle Sounders FC after that duo earned byes.
Here are some key storylines to watch as MLS teams look to leave their mark on the tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Inter Miami & Nashville SC meet again
Inter Miami and Nashville SC are well acquainted, having both joined MLS in 2020 as expansion teams.
While Nashville fared well during the first few years of this matchup, things have become largely one-sided since Lionel Messi arrived in July 2023.
Miami have dominated the series with an 8W-1L-2D record since then, and Messi has scored an astounding 15 goals against the Music City club. That run includes the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, when Miami eliminated Nashville in Round One en route to their eventual title.
Flash forward, and Miami have made clear their intent to win CCC, bolstering their roster with a head-turning winter transfer window. But Nashville are looking just as strong, adding Cristian Espinoza this winter to join fellow DP attackers Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar.
An epic series could await.
Cascadian rivalry hits Champions Cup
The Cascadia Cup rivalry goes continental when Vancouver and Seattle square off.
With Vancouver, look for Thomas Müller to lean on his UEFA Champions League experience with Bayern Munich. USMNT World Cup hopefuls Sebastian Berhalter, Brian White and Tristan Blackmon are also key pieces for a team that made the 2025 CCC final.
The Sounders remain the only MLS team to win the modern version of the CCC, doing so in 2022. Memorably, that accomplishment booked their ticket in last summer's Club World Cup.
For Seattle, there's a USMNT tie-in with midfielder Cristian Roldan. The veteran is chasing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.
MLS vs. LIGA MX clashes
- Philadelphia Union vs. Club América
- San Diego FC vs. Deportivo Toluca
- FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UANL
MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups often highlight the Champions Cup, and three are on offer in this round.
The Philadelphia Union look to take down seven-time CCC champions Club América. The reigning Supporters’ Shield winners could lean on 16-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan, who enjoyed a historic 2g/2a performance in Round One.
FC Cincinnati hope Evander's recent return can help them knock off Tigres, while Anders Dreyer and San Diego hope to eliminate two-time defending LIGA MX champions Toluca after thrashing Pumas in the first round.
No matchup will be easy, but a win in any of these ties could spark dreams of a deep run this spring.
LAFC, LA Galaxy forge ahead
El Tráfico rivals LAFC and the LA Galaxy await a similar opponent, drawing the only non-MLS or LIGA MX teams left in the tournament.
Leaning on their Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga duo, LAFC are up against Costa Rican side Alajuelense. This follows an unrelenting effort against Honduras’ Real España in the opening round.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy will clash with Jamaica’s Mount Pleasant FC after squeaking past Panama's Sporting San Miguelito. They'll look for more strong showings from their new striker, Joao Klãuss, who has 4g/1a through five matches in all competitions this season.