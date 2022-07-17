Seattle Sounders "not the same team" that won CCL, says Lodeiro

Speaking after Seattle’s third-straight scoreless defeat during an eight-day stretch, Lodeiro expressed frustration and concern about the Sounders’ direction, which has them still sitting just beneath the Western Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line with 14 matches to play (8W-10L-2D; 26 points).

But after a defeat to a Fire team that currently sits 12th in the Eastern Conference table, decided by a lone goal from defender Rafael Czichos' 23rd-minute header, the 33-year-old Uruguayan captain said it's about more than personnel.

“We’re not the same team,” Lodeiro said through an interpreter. “We’re definitely not the same team that played at the Concacaf tournament. And not only on these games but also all the other games. We feel tired, without inspiration.”

Asked what must be fixed to snap out of Seattle’s first three-match scoreless stretch since 2018 and first three-match MLS skid since 2019, Lodeiro said it was about intangibles.