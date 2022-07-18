Taty's farewell? Castellanos delivers derby win as NYCFC departure speculation builds

Fast forward to Sunday, and a Heineken Rivalry Week match that remained scoreless for nearly 70 minutes. That was until Taty Castellanos latched onto a pretty assist from Santiago Rodriguez and cashed in on his seventh shot of the day, the eventual 1-0 winner that ended a half-decade of frustration for the Cityzens in New Jersey.

It took more than five years for New York City FC to atone for a host of bad memories at Red Bull Arena against archrival New York Red Bulls .

But, could it be Castellanos' farewell in MLS? If so, it would figure the 23-year-old's final act was leading his club to NYCFC's first win at Red Bull Arena since June 24, 2017, a 2-0 victory that saw Jack Harrison (now with Leeds United) and Ben Sweat (now with Sporting Kansas City) score in either half. It came less than a month after the two sides tangled in the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup, a 3-0 win for RBNY.

"We were motivated, we were hungry today, to get the win," NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing said. "I think in previous games, their style has been more effective, and today we wanted to make sure that we had a good squad, we had a good team, and [that] we all had a really clear vision of how we wanted to play the game. I thought we applied that today."

Sunday's goal was a milestone for Castellanos: it was his 50th in regular-season play, joining club legend David Villa — who scored 77 times in regular season contests from 2015-2018 — as the only players to reach the 50-goal plateau for NYCFC. It's also Castellanos' fifth in the derby, tying him with Villa for the club lead.