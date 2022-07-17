"We’re not playing as a team": LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams demands more

LA ended the first half of Week 21’s games in seventh place in the Western Conference table, though could slide out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff places depending on how Sunday’s result between the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps FC goes (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Fourteen games remain in the Galaxy’s 2022 regular season, and the prospect of another missed postseason will vex those around the club. LA have made the playoffs just once from 2017-21 (reached the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals), memorably sliding beneath the line on Decision Day a year ago.

“For me, it’s just focusing every day and every minute when you’re on that pitch and just making sure you’re giving your all, 100 percent,” Williams said. “And you’re not cheating the game, that’s the main thing. You do your job that’s being asked of you. That’s all you can ask for. Once you do that, sometimes things don’t go your way. You hold your hands up and at least you’re honest with yourself – you know you put your all out there. But we’re not doing that lately.”