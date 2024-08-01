10 biggest stories of the MLS summer transfer window (so far)

Summer transfer season is in full swing around MLS. But the clock is also ticking.

With front offices hard at work, let's spotlight the biggest storylines and moves you might have missed. Your team, or rival, could be getting a midseason boost.

For MLS' three Canadian teams, the window closes on Aug. 8. For the remaining 26 US-based clubs, they have until Aug. 14.

Giroud should feel at home, reuniting with longtime France teammate Hugo Lloris . Then there are rumors Antoine Griezmann, another centerpiece from France's 2018 World Cup-winning team, will join them at LAFC. That's more theory than guarantee, and Griezmann would likely require a DP spot upon leaving longtime LaLiga home Atlético Madrid.

With Giroud in the No. 9 role, LAFC are seeking a third-straight MLS Cup appearance. They're second in the league in points per game (1.96). Now imagine Giroud's elite hold-up play and finishing ability with Denis Bouanga , Cristian Olivera and Mateusz Bogusz in support. Just wow.

For those who need a refresher: Giroud is France's all-time leading scorer and rose to stardom during stops at Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan. He's one of the best strikers of his generation.

Atlanta have already reinvested, filling one DP slot with midfielder Alexey Miranchuk . The Russian international, 28, arrives from Italian Serie A side Atalanta and should complement winger Saba Lobjanidze . Miranchuk's not quite a No. 10 like Almada was, but brings real dynamism from wide and central areas.

Atlanta United CEO and president Garth Lagerwey said the club enters the summer window with "north of $50 million" to reinforce their squad.

However the roster evolves, Atlanta supporters measure success in trophies. This club's not at that level quite yet, but the foundation's in place and now it's about really getting the new DPs right. They'll also need a full-time coach after parting ways with Gonzalo Pineda in early June (Rob Valentino's at the helm).

At left back, Pedro Amador arrived on a free after playing for Portuguese top-flight side Moreirense. Venezuelan international Ronald Hernández can play there, too. They're largely set following Wiley's departure.

What about the striker spot? Technical director and VP Carlos Bocanegra sounds confident another signing is close. They've already got Daniel Ríos and Jamal Thiaré , but are expected to swing bigger long-term.

How would Reus fit in LA? That's for coach Greg Vanney to figure out, because the Galaxy already are loaded in attack with Riqui Puig , Joseph Paintsil , Gabriel Pec , Dejan Joveljic and Diego Fagundez . Then again, it's about giving the Western Conference leaders options and quality as they seek a record sixth MLS Cup title.

Reus recently concluded a dozen seasons at Borussia Dortmund, helping them reach two UEFA Champions League finals. Now a free agent, he's a three-time Bundesliga Player of the Season and played for Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nothing's official just yet, but numerous reports indicate LA are nearing a deal for German attacker Marco Reus.

The Paraguayan international arrives on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate and looks set to play left center back in a back four alongside Marcelo Weigandt , Jordi Alba and a defender TBD. My money's on Tomás Avilés partnering him, but Sergii Kryvtsov and Sergio Busquets are also options.

We all know Inter Miami can score in bunches. But the defense? That's where concerns have lied all year, doubly so after Nicolás Freire suffered a season-ending ACL injury in May.

On Inter Miami… we'd be remiss not to mention their reported transfer of Diego Gómez to Premier League side Brighton. He's currently captaining Paraguay at the Summer Olympics and will reportedly get a $15+ million move and stay through the winter. That's some incredible business by CSO Chris Henderson and the front office.

Nobody should mistake Inter Miami for a defensive juggernaut – their front-foot style inherently doesn't lend to that. But with Martínez in the XI, their game model is "safer" both with and without the ball.

Come 2025, I'd expect more roster turnover in St. Louis. Aziel Jackson and Samuel Adeniran both got traded within MLS, and Nikolas Dyhr was transferred back to Denmark. They've also added several players from MLS NEXT Pro and brought in Jake Girdwood-Reich and Simon Becher from overseas.

Will all this German influence result in a turnaround for St. Louis? Can Hartel (a DP) and Teuchert lift their lackluster attack? Will improved squad balance make life easier for Bürki? One year after topping the Western Conference as an expansion team, they're 10 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.

So far, they've signed attackers Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert . Both were frees, with Hartel most recently at St. Pauli and Teuchert previously at Hannover. Soon, they'll reportedly add defender Jannes Horn on loan from Nürnberg. And that's on top of Eduard Löwen , Roman Bürki and João Klauss (among others).

Come on. Is it really a surprise that St. Louis CITY SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, with all his Bundesliga connections, went shopping in Germany?

Did Columbus need to make moves this summer? No. But that's not how the defending champions roll. With the front office now led by general manager Issa Tall, they're always looking to strengthen their squad and contend for trophies.

In June, well before the window opened, the Crew acquired Aziel Jackson and Dylan Chambost. Jackson was at St. Louis and Chambost just helped Saint-Étienne earn promotion to France's Ligue 1.

The Crew weren't done and acquired US international DeJuan Jones from the New England Revolution in exchange for Will Sands. Jones, who can play on the right or left, was a borderline Best XI-caliber fullback a couple of seasons ago. He should feast in the Crew's front-foot, possession-dominant style.