10 biggest stories of the MLS summer transfer window (so far)

Summer transfer season is in full swing around MLS. But the clock is also ticking.
For MLS' three Canadian teams, the window closes on Aug. 8. For the remaining 26 US-based clubs, they have until Aug. 14.
With front offices hard at work, let's spotlight the biggest storylines and moves you might have missed. Your team, or rival, could be getting a midseason boost.
Two-and-a-half months after signing with LAFC, Olivier Giroud is officially stateside.
For those who need a refresher: Giroud is France's all-time leading scorer and rose to stardom during stops at Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan. He's one of the best strikers of his generation.
With Giroud in the No. 9 role, LAFC are seeking a third-straight MLS Cup appearance. They're second in the league in points per game (1.96). Now imagine Giroud's elite hold-up play and finishing ability with Denis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera and Mateusz Bogusz in support. Just wow.
Giroud should feel at home, reuniting with longtime France teammate Hugo Lloris. Then there are rumors Antoine Griezmann, another centerpiece from France's 2018 World Cup-winning team, will join them at LAFC. That's more theory than guarantee, and Griezmann would likely require a DP spot upon leaving longtime LaLiga home Atlético Madrid.
Atlanta United CEO and president Garth Lagerwey said the club enters the summer window with "north of $50 million" to reinforce their squad.
That's an unprecedented amount, following the…
- MLS-record sale of World Cup winner Thiago Almada to Brazil's Botafogo (with an expected wintertime switch to Ligue 1's Lyon).
- Deal for Best XI striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to Mexico's Cruz Azul.
- Transfer of homegrown/rising US international Caleb Wiley to England's Chelsea (with an expected loan to Ligue 1's Strasbourg).
Atlanta have already reinvested, filling one DP slot with midfielder Alexey Miranchuk. The Russian international, 28, arrives from Italian Serie A side Atalanta and should complement winger Saba Lobjanidze. Miranchuk's not quite a No. 10 like Almada was, but brings real dynamism from wide and central areas.
What about the striker spot? Technical director and VP Carlos Bocanegra sounds confident another signing is close. They've already got Daniel Ríos and Jamal Thiaré, but are expected to swing bigger long-term.
At left back, Pedro Amador arrived on a free after playing for Portuguese top-flight side Moreirense. Venezuelan international Ronald Hernández can play there, too. They're largely set following Wiley's departure.
However the roster evolves, Atlanta supporters measure success in trophies. This club's not at that level quite yet, but the foundation's in place and now it's about really getting the new DPs right. They'll also need a full-time coach after parting ways with Gonzalo Pineda in early June (Rob Valentino's at the helm).
Nothing's official just yet, but numerous reports indicate LA are nearing a deal for German attacker Marco Reus.
Reus recently concluded a dozen seasons at Borussia Dortmund, helping them reach two UEFA Champions League finals. Now a free agent, he's a three-time Bundesliga Player of the Season and played for Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
How would Reus fit in LA? That's for coach Greg Vanney to figure out, because the Galaxy already are loaded in attack with Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic and Diego Fagundez. Then again, it's about giving the Western Conference leaders options and quality as they seek a record sixth MLS Cup title.
One accounting note: LA recently loaned Jonny Pérez to Nashville SC, helping create roster room to (theoretically) sign Reus.
We all know Inter Miami can score in bunches. But the defense? That's where concerns have lied all year, doubly so after Nicolás Freire suffered a season-ending ACL injury in May.
Step in David Martínez.
The Paraguayan international arrives on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate and looks set to play left center back in a back four alongside Marcelo Weigandt, Jordi Alba and a defender TBD. My money's on Tomás Avilés partnering him, but Sergii Kryvtsov and Sergio Busquets are also options.
Nobody should mistake Inter Miami for a defensive juggernaut – their front-foot style inherently doesn't lend to that. But with Martínez in the XI, their game model is "safer" both with and without the ball.
On Inter Miami… we'd be remiss not to mention their reported transfer of Diego Gómez to Premier League side Brighton. He's currently captaining Paraguay at the Summer Olympics and will reportedly get a $15+ million move and stay through the winter. That's some incredible business by CSO Chris Henderson and the front office.
Come on. Is it really a surprise that St. Louis CITY SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, with all his Bundesliga connections, went shopping in Germany?
So far, they've signed attackers Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert. Both were frees, with Hartel most recently at St. Pauli and Teuchert previously at Hannover. Soon, they'll reportedly add defender Jannes Horn on loan from Nürnberg. And that's on top of Eduard Löwen, Roman Bürki and João Klauss (among others).
Will all this German influence result in a turnaround for St. Louis? Can Hartel (a DP) and Teuchert lift their lackluster attack? Will improved squad balance make life easier for Bürki? One year after topping the Western Conference as an expansion team, they're 10 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.
Come 2025, I'd expect more roster turnover in St. Louis. Aziel Jackson and Samuel Adeniran both got traded within MLS, and Nikolas Dyhr was transferred back to Denmark. They've also added several players from MLS NEXT Pro and brought in Jake Girdwood-Reich and Simon Becher from overseas.
Did Columbus need to make moves this summer? No. But that's not how the defending champions roll. With the front office now led by general manager Issa Tall, they're always looking to strengthen their squad and contend for trophies.
In June, well before the window opened, the Crew acquired Aziel Jackson and Dylan Chambost. Jackson was at St. Louis and Chambost just helped Saint-Étienne earn promotion to France's Ligue 1.
The Crew weren't done and acquired US international DeJuan Jones from the New England Revolution in exchange for Will Sands. Jones, who can play on the right or left, was a borderline Best XI-caliber fullback a couple of seasons ago. He should feast in the Crew's front-foot, possession-dominant style.
Columbus' roster is straight-up loaded and coach Wilfried Nancy is spoiled for choice at just about every position. They could even further strengthen the group, i.e. buy down DP midfielder Darlington Nagbe and swing big.
Austin FC started the year with an undermanned roster, hamstringing their potential. That's quickly changed this summer, with sporting director Rodolfo Borrell making some much-needed moves.
Ghanaian international winger Osman Bukari arrived from Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade, filling the DP spot Austin opened when buying out Emiliano Rigoni. Right back Mikkel Desler arrived on a free after playing for Toulouse FC in France's Ligue 1. And center back Oleksandr Svatok, fresh off representing Ukraine at Euro 2024, joins from SC Dnipro-1 in his home country.
All three deals were completed long before the window opened on July 18, giving them plenty of time to settle.
TBD if Borrell, who arrived last summer after assisting Pep Guardiola at Premier League champions Manchester City, has another move up his sleeve. The Verde & Black are now in a far better spot, though.
FC Cincinnati's center back situation grew untenable as spring turned to summer.
Matt Miazga (reigning MLS Defender of the Year) and Nick Hagglund suffered season-ending injuries. Miles Robinson was also away representing the US at Copa América and the Summer Olympics. Quickly, their Supporters' Shield defense started spiraling. Head coach Pat Noonan tried getting creative with lineups, but they craved reinforcements.
As such, Cincy acquired Chidozie Awaziem from Portuguese top-flight side Boavista. The Nigerian international is yet to debut (as of publication), but is expected to stabilize their defense and help reignite trophy aspirations.
All the while, Luciano Acosta is outperforming his 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP pace. The Argentine playmaker tallied 31 goal contributions (17g/14a) a season ago, and currently has 29 goal contributions (11g/18a).
As for Cincy potentially moving on from DP striker Aaron Boupendza? They need more from the Gabon international, but it's easier said than done to part ways with a high-priced signing so soon.
Talk about a complete 180.
All signs pointed to Karol Swiderski's half-season loan from Charlotte FC to Hellas Verona becoming a permanent transfer. The Polish international helped Verona stay afloat in Italy's Serie A, but his purchase option wasn't exercised.
For now, Swiderski is back playing the No. 9 role for head coach Dean Smith. Charlotte, with an elite defense, desperately need a consistent goalscorer. Patrick Agyemang hasn't provided that, and Enzo Copetti, long since transferred back to Argentina, wasn't the answer.
Aside from Swiderski, Charlotte are reportedly seeking a high-level No. 10. They have some DP flexibility, and wingers Kerwin Vargas and Liel Abada round out the attack.
Houston have a new club-record signing in Ezequiel Ponce.
The Argentine striker was formally acquired from Greek top-flight side AEK Athens, giving the Dynamo a much-needed box presence. Add in winger Lawrence Ennali and their attack should be more lethal in front of Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla.
The interesting part? Houston already had a DP No. 9 in Sebastián Ferreira, their previous club-record signing. GM Pat Onstad said "it's going to be tough to get two of them on the field at the same time," so Ferreira could be on the move.
Minnesota sign Yeboah: The Loons have a new DP forward in Kelvin Yeboah, a well-traveled veteran of Europe's top leagues. He was most recently at Genoa in Italy's Serie A.
RSL load up: RSL have added some depth pieces in forwards Benji Michel and Lachlan Brook, as well as defender Javain Brown. Will they swing big and add a No. 10? That would really cement their trophy ambitions.
TFC get Wingo: It's not the highest-profile move, but Toronto FC could have a steal in defender Henry Wingo. The former Seattle Sounders homegrown earned his stripes at Hungarian powerhouse Ferencvárosi TC.
Dallas get CM help: FC Dallas acquired Angolan international Manuel Cafumana on loan from the Israeli top-flight, giving them much-needed help in central midfield. His nickname is "Show." Incredible stuff.