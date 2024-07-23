Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake acquire Australian winger Lachlan Brook

Lachlan Brook - Real Salt Lake - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have acquired winger Lachlan Brook from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers FC, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old former Australian youth international is under contract through the 2025 season with options for 2026-27.

“We are excited to bring Lachlan aboard this summer," RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release. "He’s a technical and versatile attacker with quick feet.

" … His quickness, technique, and his timing of arriving in the box at the right time should allow him to mesh well with all of our dynamic attacking options."

Brook arrives with 18g/5a in 92 professional appearances, starting with his breakthrough at Adelaide United FC (Australia). He also played for English lower-league side Crewe Alexandra following a move to Brentford's B team.

Brooks is RSL's second attacking addition of the Secondary Transfer Window; the club acquired former Orlando City SC forward Benji Michel last week.

This occurs with RSL third in the Western Conference standings, led by the attacking trio of Cristian Arango, Diego Luna and Andrés Gómez.

