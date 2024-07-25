FC Cincinnati acquire defender Chidozie Awaziem from Boavista

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have secured much-needed help at center back, announcing Thursday they've acquired Chidozie Awaziem from Portuguese top-flight side Boavista.
The Nigerian international defender is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.
Awaziem arrives after reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga (knee) and Nick Hagglund (ankle) both suffered season-ending injuries. Now, the 27-year-old will look to partner with US international Miles Robinson on the defending Supporters' Shield winners.
"We’re delighted to have Chidozie join the club," Cincy general manager Chris Albright said in a release. "He's a talented defender with extensive experience at the European and international level. His quality, character and leadership will be a valuable addition to our group, and I’d like to welcome him to Cincinnati."
Before joining Cincy, Awaziem played in more than 250 professional matches after breaking through at FC Porto (Portugal). He's also played for top-division sides Hajduk Split (Croatia), Alanyaspor (Turkey), Nantes (France), Leganés (Spain) and more.
Internationally, Awaziem has represented Nigeria 33 times. He made their 2018 FIFA World Cup squad and has featured at several Africa Cup of Nations.
"It's been a wonderful time I’ve had with Cincinnati," said Awaziem. "I see the love the fans and everybody has for soccer. I see all the games that Cincinnati have been playing, and this has motivated me a lot to be part of this team and to feel like what it is to be a player for FC Cincinnati and represent this wonderful and amazing club."
At the Leagues Cup break, Pat Noonan's squad is third in the Shield race and second in the Eastern Conference (48 points; 15W-7L-3D).
