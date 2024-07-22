FC Dallas acquire midfielder Manuel Cafumana

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Manuel "Show" Cafumana from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa, the club announced Monday.
The 25-year-old Angolan international arrives on a year-long loan with a purchase option.
Cafumana has 5g/6a in 175 professional appearances, making recent stops at Boavista (Portugal) and Ludogorets (Bulgaria) before joining Maccabi Haifa. He's played extensively in European competitions and the CAF Champions League.
Internationally, Cafumana has one goal in 31 appearances for Angola. He was a key player during their quarterfinal run at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
With FC Dallas, Cafumana offers reinforcement amid long-term injuries to midfielders Paxton Pomykal and Liam Fraser. Led by interim coach Peter Luccin, they're chasing a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.
