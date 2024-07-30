Atlanta United sign DP midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have a new playmaker, announcing Tuesday they've acquired midfielder Alexey Miranchuk from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.

The 28-year-old Russian international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a Designated Player roster spot.

Miranchuk helps replace Thiago Almada, the World Cup winner transferred in early July for an MLS-record fee to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo.

Almada's departure, combined with sales of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (Cruz Azul) and left back Caleb Wiley (Chelsea), reportedly netted Atlanta $40 million-plus to spend this summer.

"We’re excited to sign a player of Alexey’s quality at this point in his career from a top league in Europe," vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.