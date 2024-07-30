Atlanta United sign DP midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have a new playmaker, announcing Tuesday they've acquired midfielder Alexey Miranchuk from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.
The 28-year-old Russian international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a Designated Player roster spot.
Miranchuk helps replace Thiago Almada, the World Cup winner transferred in early July for an MLS-record fee to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo.
Almada's departure, combined with sales of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (Cruz Azul) and left back Caleb Wiley (Chelsea), reportedly netted Atlanta $40 million-plus to spend this summer.
"We’re excited to sign a player of Alexey’s quality at this point in his career from a top league in Europe," vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.
"He’s an attacking player who is an excellent chance creator capable of scoring goals. … We’re pleased to add a player with his experience and winning mentality to our group and we look forward to welcoming him to Atlanta."
Miranchuk arrives with 63g/71a in 371 professional matches. A 2023-24 UEFA Europa League champion with Atalanta, he's also played for Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow and Italian side Torino.
Miranchuk has 7g/7a in 45 appearances with Russia, which includes time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020.
At the Leagues Cup break, Atlanta occupy the Eastern Conference's ninth-and-final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. They're led by interim head coach Rob Valentino after parting ways with Gonzalo Pineda in early June.
