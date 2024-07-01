Atlanta United sign defender Pedro Amador

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed left back Pedro Amador, the club announced Monday.

The Portuguese defender is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He arrives on a free transfer after last playing for Moreirense in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

"We’re excited to sign Pedro as he will bring leadership and experience to our backline as we continue to strengthen our roster this summer," VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.