Atlanta United sign defender Pedro Amador

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed left back Pedro Amador, the club announced Monday.
The Portuguese defender is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He arrives on a free transfer after last playing for Moreirense in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.
"We’re excited to sign Pedro as he will bring leadership and experience to our backline as we continue to strengthen our roster this summer," VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.
"At 25 years old, he’s coming at a good age from a strong league in Europe and we like his experience of playing more than 100 matches in Portugal, including captaining his team in various matches last season. We look forward to welcoming him to Atlanta and having him join our group."
Amador has amassed 2g/9a in 114 professional matches, starting with his debut at SC Braga B. His youth career began at Sporting CP.
Amador will be eligible to debut when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18. He could potentially replace homegrown star Caleb Wiley, who's linked with a move to Europe.
Atlanta are narrowly above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line after parting ways with head coach Gonzalo Pineda in early June. They're now led by interim manager Rob Valentino.
