Toronto FC 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: It wouldn’t be entirely shocking if Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi finished 1-2 in the MVP race in some order, right? Which is to say TFC have the type of high-end talent that championships are made of.
- Weakness: This is the thinnest team in the league. They have zero depth anywhere other than maybe center forward, and even that’s questionable.
Key Departures
- Domenico Criscito: The Domenico Criscito era in MLS is a fun one to remember. Half a season, some really exciting performances… followed by a surprise “retirement” only for the former Italy international to re-sign with Genoa a few weeks later. Raoul Petretta arrives from the Turkish league to be TFC’s new starting left back.
- Alex Bono: Toronto’s goalkeeper depth chart got a complete overhaul this winter, with Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg both departing. Bono signed with D.C. United, while Westberg signed with Atlanta United.
- Chris Mavinga: Chris Mavinga played for TFC since 2017, when he was a key part of their treble-winning campaign. The talented French center back never started more than 24 games in any of his six seasons at the club, though. He’s since joined the LA Galaxy in free agency.
Key Acquisitions
- Sean Johnson: A consensus top-five goalkeeper in MLS, an MLS Cup MVP, one of the top three free agents on the market, someone who fills a glaring need… Sean Johnson joining Toronto FC is a big deal. The 33-year-old was on the US roster at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has made 355 appearances in his MLS career. Johnson previously was NYCFC’s captain.
- Matt Hedges: Another key free-agent signing to address the defense, FC Dallas legend Matt Hedges heads to Toronto. The center back is the new defensive anchor for a unit badly in need of an overhaul. Hedges previously captained FCD and is their all-time appearances leader (310).
- Sigurd Rosted: Toronto FC added Norway international center back Sigurd Rosted from Brøndby IF, where he made 101 appearances and won a league title. All three key additions were to address the defense – sensing an offseason theme?
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 4th in East
- Charles Boehm: 7th in East
- Tom Bogert: 13th in East
- Matt Doyle: 12th in East
- David Gass: 9th in East
- J. Sam Jones: 4th in East
- Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in East
- Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in East
- Joseph Lowery: 6th in East
- Melissa Ortiz: 8th in East
- Danielle Slaton: 9th in East
- Andrew Wiebe: 12th in East
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in East
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Bob Bradley
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Last year: 9W-18L-7T, 34 points, 13th in East
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify