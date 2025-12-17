Nashville SC re-sign midfielder Bryan Acosta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Nashville SC have re-signed midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Honduran international made 19 appearances across all competitions for Nashville in 2025. His contract option was declined following the season.

Acosta previously featured for FC Dallas (2019-21), Colorado Rapids (2022-23) and Portland Timbers (2023), contributing 2g/8a in 121 MLS regular-season appearances. He's also scored two goals in 70 caps with Honduras.

“Bryan fits so well into our group both on and off the field, and we are excited to have him return in 2026,” said president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.