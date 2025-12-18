Seattle Sounders sign defender Ryan Sailor

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed defender Ryan Sailor via free agency, the club announced Wednesday.

The University of Washington product is under contract through 2026 with a club option through June 2027.

Sailor has spent the last four seasons with Inter Miami CF, who picked him No. 9 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

The 27-year-old center back scored once in 49 appearances with Miami. He was on two title-winning squads, helping lift the 2024 Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

“Ryan is a defender we’ve been familiar with for a long time, dating back to his days at the University of Washington. We’re excited to bring him into our environment,” Seattle general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said.

“He’s a competitive, intelligent player who brings physicality and composure to the backline, and we believe his profile fits well with the way we want to play.

"This signing adds important depth to our defensive group, and we’re looking forward to continuing his development within our system.”