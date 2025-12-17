FC Cincinnati transfer Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
FC Cincinnati have transferred defender Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian top-division side Santos, the club announced Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Argentine was on loan at Santos in 2025 and met performance metrics to trigger his multi-million dollar purchase obligation.
Barreal also previously spent the 2024 campaign on loan in Brazil at Cruzeiro, following just over three seasons in Cincinnati. In total, he racked up 19g/29a in 121 appearances for the Orange & Blue while earning an MLS All-Star selection and FIFA Púskas Award nomination during the club's 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign.
In 2025, Cincinnati fell to eventual MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a second-place finish in the regular season (65 points).
