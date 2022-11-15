Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito announces retirement

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retired
Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito has announced his retirement from professional soccer, the club confirmed in a Tuesday release.
The news comes roughly six months after the Italian international's arrival to Toronto from ex-Serie A side Genoa, when he joined countrymen Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi as part of TFC's midseason roster makeover. In total, he featured in 16 matches for the Reds, scoring one goal that garnered him MLS Goal of the Week honors against the New England Revolution in Week 26.
“Mimmo had an exceptional career for club and country, and we are happy we had the chance to work with him the past six months,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a press release. “During his time with us he has been a true professional on and off the pitch and we wish nothing but the best for him and his family.”
The 35-year-old did three separate stints in Italy with Genoa, the last of which saw him serve as club captain and make 109 appearances and score 20 goals across all competitions. He also spent seven seasons in the Russian top-flight with Zenit Saint Petersburg, scoring 20 goals across 224 all-competition appearances while twice helping Zenit to Russian Premier Liga titles (2011, 2015).
Criscito racked up 26 senior caps with the Italian national team after representing his country at the U-17, U-18, U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
"Thank you very much, Toronto FC, for these six beautiful months. My family and I enjoyed our time in this incredible city, and we felt a part of this great family from day one," said Criscito. "It is time for me to go home and evaluate what I will do for my future. Thank you and All For One."
