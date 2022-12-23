Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Westberg to ATL

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed veteran goalkeeper Quentin Westberg through the 2023 season, the club announced Friday.

The 36-year-old, a product of the ES Troyes AC academy, spent over a decade playing in his native France before arriving in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC in 2019. He registered 10 clean sheets in 68 appearances over the past four seasons before departing the Canadian club following the 2022 campaign.

"Quentin is a proven goalkeeper in MLS and Europe, and we are excited to welcome him to Atlanta,” club vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in an official statement.

“We wanted to strengthen our depth at the goalkeeper position this offseason and Quentin will be a great addition to our group.”

Westberg, who started the MLS Cup 2019 final against eventual champions Seattle Sounders FC, had a save percentage of 60.7% or higher during each of his four seasons with Toronto. The French-born keeper chose to represent the United States internationally and has been capped at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 levels.

At goalkeeper, Atlanta also have former USMNT standout Brad Guzan. The 38-year-old, their starter since 2017, is coming off a long-term Achilles injury he suffered last April

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Atlanta United FC Quentin Westberg

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY sign South African midfielder Njabulo Blom
Columbus Crew sign free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda
A legend departs: NYCFC transfer midfielder Maxi Moralez to Racing Club
More News
More News
Former Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi announces retirement

Former Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi announces retirement
St. Louis CITY sign South African midfielder Njabulo Blom
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY sign South African midfielder Njabulo Blom
Columbus Crew sign free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda
Europe watch: USMNTers, rising MLS exports to track post-World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Europe watch: USMNTers, rising MLS exports to track post-World Cup
Atlanta United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg
A legend departs: NYCFC transfer midfielder Maxi Moralez to Racing Club
Transfer Tracker

A legend departs: NYCFC transfer midfielder Maxi Moralez to Racing Club
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.