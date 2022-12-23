Atlanta United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed veteran goalkeeper Quentin Westberg through the 2023 season, the club announced Friday.

The 36-year-old, a product of the ES Troyes AC academy, spent over a decade playing in his native France before arriving in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC in 2019. He registered 10 clean sheets in 68 appearances over the past four seasons before departing the Canadian club following the 2022 campaign.

"Quentin is a proven goalkeeper in MLS and Europe, and we are excited to welcome him to Atlanta,” club vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in an official statement.

“We wanted to strengthen our depth at the goalkeeper position this offseason and Quentin will be a great addition to our group.”

Westberg, who started the MLS Cup 2019 final against eventual champions Seattle Sounders FC, had a save percentage of 60.7% or higher during each of his four seasons with Toronto. The French-born keeper chose to represent the United States internationally and has been capped at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 levels.

At goalkeeper, Atlanta also have former USMNT standout Brad Guzan. The 38-year-old, their starter since 2017, is coming off a long-term Achilles injury he suffered last April.