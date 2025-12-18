Vancouver Whitecaps sign homegrown defender Mihail Gherasimencov

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed homegrown defender Mihail Gherasimencov through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29, the club announced Wednesday.

Gherasimencov, 20, joins Vancouver's first team after spending the 2025 campaign on loan with Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC. Primarily playing as a fullback, the Moldovan international contributed 2g/4a in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Before going out on loan, Gherasimencov produced 4g/7a in 49 appearances for Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro across three seasons.

"Since joining our program, Mihail has progressed through every level, from our academy to our second team, and most recently on loan with Cavalry last season," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

"We’re excited to see Mihail take this next step and look forward to supporting his continued growth in our first-team environment."

Gherasimencov originally joined the Whitecaps FC Academy in August 2020. He was named to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game in 2022.

Internationally, Gherasimencov has played three times for Moldova. He featured in two FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“I’m really happy to be back in Vancouver; it is a dream come true to sign for the first team,” said Gherasimencov. “I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported me along the way, including my family, teammates, and staff.