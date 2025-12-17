Minnesota United sign Britton Fischer from MLS NEXT Pro

The 21-year-old is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027-2028

Fischer produced 2g/5a in 78 appearances (71 starts) in all competitions since joining MNUFC2 in February 2023.

“Britton has shown a continuous improvement across the past few years with MNFUC2, and he has developed into a dependable player on the back line,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director, Khaled El-Ahmad.

"Britton is yet another example of continued player development at Minnesota United, and this contract celebrates the collective efforts across the coaches and staff that daily contribute to player growth. We look forward to helping him further development as he learns and grows across next season.”

In 2025, Fisher played every minute of MNUFC2's historic playoff run to the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to sign with the first team; it has been one of my goals ever since I arrived in Minnesota three years ago,” said Fischer.

“I’m thankful for the club and staff for having confidence in me and bringing me in. I am ready to be back with the team, to work hard and continue to contribute to the success of this club.”