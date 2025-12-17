Verde Futures: Leadership in Motion Takes Verde Leaders to New York City 

This December, five students from the Verde Leaders program traveled to New York City for the inaugural Verde Futures: Leadership in Motion – a new initiative made possible through a joint investment from MLS and POWERADE, building on the lasting impact of the 2025 MLS All-Star week in Austin, Texas.

Rooted in 4ATX Foundation's mission to connect young people to opportunity through the power of soccer, the trip introduced students to career opportunities across the sports industry, with visits to Major League Soccer, New York City FC, and POWERADE. Students were hand-selected by 4ATX staff for their exemplary leadership and growth in the Verde Leaders program.

Trip highlights included a “Classroom to Career” session with MLS Executive Vice President of Sporting Product and Competition, Nelson Rodríguez, a tour of the New York City FC headquarters in downtown Manhattan, a “Career in Sports” fireside chat with interim general manager for BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition, Katie Fernandez, and a brand download session focused on efforts around the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Verde Leaders also spent time on a New York City FC mini-pitch with young leaders from City in the Community, the nonprofit arm of NYCFC — followed by sightseeing in Times Square, Rockefeller Center, and Chinatown.

“Visiting New York City was really special,” said Miguel, a Verde Leader in 8th Grade. “Meeting people who love sports and now work in it showed me that you don’t have to be a professional athlete to stay connected to sports as an adult.”